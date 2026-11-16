Buster Posey and Pablo Sandoval, who each won three World Series titles with the Giants, are among 14 first-time candidates on the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday.

San Francisco Giants legends Buster Posey and Pablo Sandoval are among the 14 newcomers on the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The list also features left-handed pitcher Jon Lester as a first-time nominee, while infielder Chase Utley and pitcher Andy Pettitte lead a group of 13 holdovers returning for another vote.

Also read SF Giants’ Posey, Sandoval among candidates on 2027 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot

Voters will determine this winter whether Posey or any other candidate secures a place in Cooperstown. Candidates require 75% of ballots to be elected, with those receiving at least 5% remaining eligible for up to 10 years.

Posey, now 39, officially joined the Giants organization in a new leadership role in September 2024 when he was hired as the team president of baseball operations.

Utley received 251 of 425 votes, or 59.1%, during the previous election when Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones were elected. His numbers rose significantly from 39.8% in 2025.

Pettitte appeared on 206 ballots for a 48.5% share, an increase from 27.9% the prior year. This marks his ninth time on the ballot as voters decide his fate.

Shortstop Omar Vizquel faces his final year on the ballot after receiving 18.4% of the vote last year. Other holdovers include Felix Hernandez at 46.1% and Alex Rodriguez at 40%.

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Posey earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 after hitting .305. He later won the 2012 NL MVP Award with a league-leading .336 average and .957 OPS.

His 2012 batting title made him the first catcher to win the NL crown since Ernie Lombardi of the Boston Braves in 1942. It was the fourth time in major league history a catcher achieved this feat.

Posey finished his playing career with a .302 average, 1,500 hits, 158 home runs, and 729 RBIs over 12 seasons with San Francisco from 2009 to 2021.

He helped the Giants win World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014 before retiring at age 34 to spend more time with his family.

A collision with Marlins catcher Scott Cousins in May 2011 broke Posey's fibula. The incident prompted MLB to prohibit runners from deviating from their path to the plate to initiate contact in 2014.

Lester, age 42, compiled a 200-117 record with a 3.66 ERA across 16 seasons with Boston, Oakland, Chicago, Washington, and St. Louis.

A five-time All-Star, Lester won World Series titles with Boston in 2007 and 2013, and with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

His rookie year ended abruptly in August 2006 due to a lymphoma diagnosis. He underwent chemotherapy and returned to the Red Sox rotation in July 2007.

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Lester pitched a no-hitter against Kansas City on May 19, 2008, cementing his legacy as one of the game's premier left-handers during his era.

Pablo Sandoval played 14 major league seasons with the Giants, Red Sox, and Braves, winning four World Series titles including one with Atlanta in 2021.

Nicknamed Kung Fu Panda, Sandoval was a two-time All-Star and the 2012 World Series MVP. He hit .500 in the Finals, including three home runs in Game 1.

He finished his career with a .278 average, 1,279 hits, 153 home runs, and 639 RBIs. Other newcomers include Jake Arrieta, Andrew Miller, Wade Davis, Ervin Santana, and Joakim Soria.

Infielders Asdrubal Cabrera, Starlin Castro, Kyle Seager, and Ryan Zimmerman also appear for the first time, along with outfielders Jay Bruce and Brett Gardner.

Ballots must be postmarked by December 31, 2026. Results will be announced on January 19, 2027, at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Inductions will take place on July 25, 2027, alongside any managers or executives chosen by the contemporary era committee on December 6.

The contemporary era ballot includes former Giants managers Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker, as well as Lou Piniella.

Bochy guided the Giants to three championships in five years from 2010 to 2014. Baker led the team to the 2002 National League pennant.

Ervin Santana, who threw a no-hitter for the Angels in 2011, and Joakim Soria are also among the first-time nominees facing voters.