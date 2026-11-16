Giants Land 2 Minor League Pitchers in Ryan Walker Trade With Brewers

The 2026 World Series champions are already making moves ahead of their quest to capture back-to-back titles. The San Francisco Giants have traded right-handed

Jul 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Overall, though, the 30-year-old has a 3.56 ERA in four MLB seasons and has racked up 260 strikeouts in 235 1/3 career innings.

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If Walker can return to his 2024 form, when he posted a 1.91 ERA in 76 games for San Francisco, the right-hander could become a key piece inacquired two hurlers who could eventually play a role for a team looking to bounce back from having a 65-97 record this season. Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Blake Holub delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreceived in exchange for Walker, Holub is undoubtedly closer to contributing in the majors than Perry, who hasn't made his minor league debut yet. Theselected Holub with a 15th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. Edward's University. After two seasons in' bullpen. In 2025, the 6-foot-5 righty posted a 3.70 ERA in 39 Triple-A games, recording 53 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

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This season, the 28-year-old had a 2.10 ERA in 50 Triple-A appearances and struck out 66 batters in 55 2/3 innings. That could set the stage for the right-hander to make his MLB debut without of Western Kentucky University. The 23-year-old posted a 5.33 ERA and 270 strikeouts in 285 1/3 innings pitched for three schools in five seasons of college baseball.

After Sunday's trade, the young hurler will now make his first professional appearance as part of theJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.