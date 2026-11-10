Giants Injury Report: Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Trending in Right Direction for Commanders Game

and Washington Commanders each held a walkthrough practice on Monday ahead of their Thursday night game at MetLife Stadium. As a result, their respective practice participation reports were projections.

For the Giants, the good news is that none of the players listed were projected to miss Monday’s practice. That includes running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback J.J. McCarthy , the two biggest injuries on the team’s report. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters during his Monday video call that he was optimistic both players would be good to go for Thursday night’s divisional game.

Also read Giants visit Eagles as Cam Skattebo inactive; J.J. McCarthy starts at quarterback

“He's doing well,” Harbaugh said of McCarthy. “We'll find out more through the course of the day, in a couple days, but it does look like he's going to play. I feel fairly good about that. I don't want to get out over my skis with it, but it seems good so far.

” Of Skattebo, Harbaugh said the running back, inactive for Sunday’s Week 9 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, was “very close” to being ready after almost two weeks of rest following his hamstring strain in the team’s Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, Skattebo suffering the injury on his final rushing attempt of that game.

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“We just decided not to take the risk that would go with it,: Harbaugh said. “There were some things that he was going to be limited just a little bit maybe, and we decided not to go down that road because of the short week this week, so he should be full go on Thursday night.

”Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.