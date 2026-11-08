Giants Hire Harbaugh: Inside Mara's Strategy and Decision

Senior VP Chris Mara details the hiring of John Harbaugh as head coach, revealing his confidence in the appointment and the strategic shift in organizational control.

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara has provided an exclusive account of the New York Giants' decision to hire John Harbaugh as head coach. The revelation comes during a structured interview with Post columnist Steve Serby, offering a transparent look into the internal deliberations that led to this major organizational change.

Hiring Strategy and Initial Contact

The Giants initiated contact with Harbaugh before engaging with other interested franchises to secure his commitment. Mara confirmed that the organization had to move first because three or four other teams were actively pursuing the coach. John Mara was originally intended to accompany Chris on this visit, but his ongoing medical treatment prevented his participation at that specific time. Mara proceeded alone, admitting he felt apprehensive about meeting someone he had never previously interacted with in his professional career.

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Leadership Dynamics and Structural Shifts

Harbaugh requested a comprehensive review of the entire roster and coaching staff during their negotiations in southern New Jersey. He asked for Mara's opinion on every player and sought guidance on which staff members should be retained. This process revealed a desire to establish a new power structure where the head coach assumes complete command and control of football operations. This represented a significant departure from previous organizational models and initially caused some reluctance among the ownership group due to the unfamiliarity with such centralized authority.

Relationship with General Manager Joe Schoen

The partnership between Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Schoen has been established as highly effective and respectful. Mara emphasized his intention to protect Schoen's role within the building, noting that everyone appreciated his work ethic. The two executives now operate together seamlessly, with Harbaugh displaying a calm demeanor that fosters accountability across all levels of the team. This approach differs sharply from the aggressive shouting styles of previous coaches like Tom Coughlin and Bill Parcells.

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Organizational Health and Future Outlook

John Mara remains actively involved in the team's operations despite his health challenges, visiting the facility multiple times each week. He maintains his sense of humor and remains fully committed to the current season, drawing motivation from the visible upward trajectory of the organization. The improved performance of both the coaching staff and the players provides him with a significant source of satisfaction and energy.

Harbaugh's Evolution and Current Status

Harbaugh has demonstrated substantial personal and professional growth over the past three years. While the Giants valued his high skill set and leadership potential from the outset, they initially had reservations regarding his maturity. He has since evolved into a more balanced individual, getting married and starting a family. His ability to connect with modern players through calm communication rather than intimidation has proven to be a critical asset for the franchise.