It is no secret that the San Francisco Giants are a team that is looking to unload salary and shed some payroll.

It is no secret that the San Francisco Giants are a team that is looking to unload salary and shed some payroll as they do not look to be a contender in 2027 if there is no lockout.

A big return for their ace starting pitcher could mean absolutely anything. It could mean anywhere from a team's top prospect to roster players that are looking for a change of scenery to a star roster player. The Giants are the ones that have the leverage in any potential trade if they are serious about trading Webb.

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Webb is a guy that could immediately slot into the top of any contender's rotation and would have plenty of suitors if he is officially out there on the trade block. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It is true that Webb had a down year in 2026, a year that Webb knows he is way better than and that he still has a lot left in the tank.

But there should be plenty of contenders lining up for his services calling the Giants and trying to make offers for the ace starting pitcher. But the Giants are the ones that should wait and hold out as long as possible to see what kind of offers they get for their ace. They could get offers that do not necessarily intrigue them and could choose to hold on to their ace and keep him at the top of their rotation.

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But if teams are serious, they should prepare huge offers in return for the ace who covers a whole lot of innings every season. Webb is that guy that can give teams a seven-inning start almost every time that he goes out there and takes the mound. Webb is that good of a pitcher and knows that he has the arsenal to go deep into games and keep his pitch counts low.

It is just a matter of if the Giants are serious about trading him or if they are bluffing.