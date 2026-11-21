How rude. Or how insightful.

That depends on how you interpreted John Harbaugh’s rapid-fire response to what seemed like a fairly innocuous question: What have you seen from the Jaguars that helped them become a top team?

What at first sounded like a dismissive retort was actually Harbaugh alerting all who were paying attention that he was not keen on delving into how the Jaguars were built or “That sort of analysis about why they’re where, or one of our opponents, we don’t even look at that,’’ Harbaugh said.

Also read News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will get to 8 wins on Sunday against Giants

“All you do is you look at the team they are right now, the opponent that we’re facing. ’’ It was Harbaugh’s way of putting a pin in the notion that what comes next for the Giants represents some comprehensive litmus test, a barometer for what the Giants are and what they might become.

If Harbaugh wanted to send a message about what Sunday’s game with the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium means to the Giants, it is this: They are a quality team, we can be a quality team, and whoever plays better will come out with the victory.

Advertisement

“They’re good,’’ Harbaugh said before quickly listing the Jaguars’ “good stuff” on offense, defense and special teams. Then, Harbaugh made all Giants fans of a certain age happy by bringing up the famous Bill Parcells quote: You are what your record says you are. There is no debate about the ascension of the Jaguars under Liam Coen. He took over a team that went 4-13 in 2024 and 13-4 last season.

The Jaguars thus far have outscored their opponents by 125 points, far and away the largest point differential in the league — the Bills are a distant second at plus-88. The last time the Giants took the field they blew several opportunities to close out a 21-17 victory and, failing to add to their first-place lead in the NFC East. They go into the weekend at 5-3-1 — ahead of the Cowboys , Commanders and Eagles .

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, celebrates a touchdown with Parker Washington on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. It is possible the Giants fail to beat a team with a winning record the entire season, finish 8-8-1 and win their division. That could happen. So, losing to this AFC power would not be a goal-crusher.

If the Giants on defense are unable to contain quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and if the offensive thrust deployed by J.J. McCarthy — featuring Malik Nabersin the passing attack and Cam Skattebo on the ground — cannot put a dent into the Jaguars’ strong and trade-deadline fortified defense, it will be a long afternoon-into-evening experience. This game was flexed from 1 p.m. to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff to put the Giants into the more exclusive TV window.

Now they need to show they belong there and are worthy of all the extra eyeballs peering in at them.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you want to give credit where credit is due to teams, but also you want to make sure your stuff is up to date,’’ Likely told The Post. “We want to make sure they’re playing against us and not us against ourselves. ’’ “We do recognize this team’s talent and how well they’ve been playing and the type of points they’ve been putting up,’’ linebacker Micah McFadden told The Post.

“For us, it’s just as much about us as it is about them. ’’ New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely runs 66 yards for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.

“I think as a team they play hard,’’ he said. “A lot of times you find players who play hard, but as a team, these guys play hard. A lot of times in the league, you respect teams that play like that. ’’ The Giants know they blew it 10 days ago in a loss that should not have been.

The Jaguars roll in, compiling a three-game winning streak by a combined 115-40. Harbaugh probably doesn’t care about that either. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, celebrates a touchdown with Parker Washington on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely runs 66 yards for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.