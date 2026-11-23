The San Francisco Giants should move Sean Newcomb ahead of Alex Vesia on their bullpen list if Vesia holds out for three guaranteed years. Newcomb’s ability to

The San Francisco Giants should move Sean Newcomb ahead of Alex Vesia on their bullpen list if Vesia holds out for three guaranteed years. Newcomb’s ability to cover longer outings would address a need beyond adding another left-hander.cited ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that Vesia was seeking a three-year deal.

That establishes a reported demand for contract length, without establishing a firm dollar ask or a Giants offer.. The Giants also tendered Sam Hentges a contract, keeping another left-hander in their returning group. Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Vesia delivered a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 32 walks over 58 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026.

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He offers a stronger strikeout profile and an established record in important late-inning assignments. Newcomb posted a 3.09 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 34 walks in 90⅓ innings for the Chicago White Sox. His 60 appearances included six starts, reflecting the flexibility to open games as well as work from the bullpen.short on established pitching innings . Newcomb could cover multiple frames after a short start or handle a shorter setup assignment when needed.

He would not automatically settle the closer position. The Giants would still need to evaluate Doval and their other late-inning options, while Newcomb supplied left-handed relief and additional coverage. The counterargument is substantial: Vesia will pitch his age-31 season in 2027, while Newcomb will be 34. Newcomb’s shorter contract would not automatically make him the safer pitcher; the recommendation depends on the value of his broader assignment.

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Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sean Newcomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, averaging $11 million annually. That is an analyst’s estimate, rather than a reported asking price or agreement. For Vesia, three years and $35 million provide an illustrative comparison with the contract Evan Phillips signed with the Atlanta Braves.

That figure is a market benchmark, not a confirmed Vesia demand. Those scenarios differ by $13 million in guarantees, but the added left-handers’ annual values differ by only about $667,000. The benefit would primarily be avoiding a third guaranteed season while acquiring a pitcher who can cover more innings.. Doval’s return makes the spending baseline clearer without eliminating the remaining needs.

My preference would be Newcomb at two years around $22 million if Vesia insists on three. If Vesia accepts two years near Clemens’ earlier $18 million projection, his younger age, strikeout ability, and lower guarantee would move him back ahead.