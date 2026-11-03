Giants GM Jim Bowden Advocates for Logan Webb and Rafael Devers Trade

Former Giants GM Jim Bowden urges a massive roster overhaul, suggesting trades for ace Logan Webb and star Rafael Devers to fix the struggling pitching staff.

The San Francisco Giants concluded their 2026 Major League Baseball season with a disappointing 65-97 record. This performance secured the penultimate position in the National League West division. The team missed the playoffs entirely after a year defined by extensive injuries and inconsistent results.

Expert Analysis on Roster Overhaul

Former general manager Jim Bowden believes the organization must fundamentally change its approach to return to contender status. He argues that improving the pitching staff is the primary requirement for future success. Bowden expects the front office to listen to trade proposals for every player currently on the roster. This includes both their starting ace Logan Webb and their best hitter Rafael Devers.

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Injury Crisis and Roster Depth

The Giants finished the season with a staggering 17 players on the 60-day injured list. This high number of unavailable players significantly impacted their ability to compete consistently. Several young starting pitchers were among those sidelined during the campaign. These included Hayden Birdsong, Blade Tidwell, Carson Whisenhunt, and Trevor McDonald. The sheer volume of injuries highlights the depth issues facing the club.

Logan Webb Performance and Value

Orchestrating a massive overhaul of the pitching staff requires parting ways with major stars. Logan Webb recently completed his third consecutive All-Star appearance. Despite this recognition, he finished the season with a 4.31 earned run average. He recorded 134 strikeouts across 160.2 innings pitched during the campaign. His production was slightly below his usual elite standards.

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Webb faced significant health challenges throughout the 2026 season. He made two separate stints on the injured list due to right knee bursitis. A blister on his right middle finger also contributed to his absence. These issues ended his season early, causing him to miss two starts. However, he remains an undisputed workhorse for any team.

The right-hander has tossed more than 200 innings in every season from 2023 through 2025. This consistency makes him a huge commodity on the trade block. Teams seeking reliable innings would likely prioritize acquiring his services. His track record suggests he can stabilize any rotation immediately.

Rafael Devers Offensive Statistics

Rafael Devers accrued a 3.6 wins above replacement value during his first full season with the Giants. He demonstrated significant power at the plate throughout the year. Devers hit 37 home runs for the struggling squad. He drove in 98 runs and scored 88 times overall.

His tenure in San Francisco could end quickly if the front office decides to move him. Trading their best bat could bring in the pitching help needed for a rebuild. The combination of losing Webb and Devers would signal a complete shift in strategy. This approach prioritizes long-term stability over short-term contention.