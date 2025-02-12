Giants Face Crucial Decision at Quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are at a crossroads as they search for a franchise quarterback. Will they select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at number three overall?

The New York Giants face a crucial decision in the upcoming NFL draft. While they have the option to trade up for a top quarterback prospect, they are currently positioned at number three, behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, both of whom are desperate for a franchise quarterback.

If the Giants remain at number three, the question arises: will they select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward? This scenario unfolds with the Titans choosing Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at number one and the Browns selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at number two. This leaves the Giants with their pick between Sanders and Ward, with Sanders potentially falling to the Las Vegas Raiders at number six. Both the Giants and Raiders are in dire need of quarterback upgrades, and the Giants might even explore the trade market for a veteran before the draft. However, based on current roster construction, Ward seems like the most likely choice for the Giants. Ward had a standout season at Miami, throwing for the most touchdown passes (39) and second-most passing yards (4,313) in the FBS. Though he needs to refine his footwork and decision-making, Ward possesses a high ceiling with his powerful arm, field innovation, and composure under pressure. The Giants, after parting ways with Daniel Jones, need stability at quarterback. They finished 28th in QBR (44.9) and threw only two more touchdown passes (15) than interceptions (13) last season. While some draft analysts believe Sanders is a better prospect than Ward, the consensus is that this is not a particularly strong quarterback draft class. Sanders and Ward are the top two contenders, but it remains uncertain which one will ultimately prove to be the better player. The Giants might find success with Ward instead of Sanders, or both could disappoint, leaving Giants fans lamenting the choices made in the draft.





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Draft New York Giants Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Joe Schoen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Cowboys Face Crucial Draft Decision: Jeanty or Offensive Line?The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads as they prepare for the NFL draft. Should they prioritize bolstering their offensive line or select a game-changing running back like Ashton Jeanty?

Read more »

Denver Nuggets Face Crucial Trade Deadline Decision: Address Defensive Woes or Stand Pat?Should the Denver Nuggets make a move at the NBA trade deadline to address their defensive weaknesses, or stand pat and hope their current roster is enough to make a deep playoff run?

Read more »

Giants Face Tough Decision at Quarterback After Week 17 WinThe New York Giants' victory in Week 17, while significant, may complicate their search for a quarterback in the upcoming offseason. Dropping to the No. 3 overall pick in the draft puts them behind teams desperate for a passer. With only two top-tier quarterback prospects available, the Giants may be forced to turn to free agency, where Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is projected to be the top option. However, Darnold's recent playoff performance, marred by turnovers and struggles against aggressive defenses, raises concerns about his ability to be a reliable franchise quarterback.

Read more »

Giants Face Difficult Decision: Trade Up for Shedeur Sanders or Settle for a Slim QB Market?The New York Giants are desperate for a quarterback and have their eyes set on Colorado's standout prospect, Shedeur Sanders. With the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their chances of landing him directly are slim due to the limited quarterback pool this year. The Giants might have to trade up to secure Sanders, potentially involving a first-round pick in the future.

Read more »

Giants Face Critical Quarterback Decision in Upcoming NFL DraftThe New York Giants are actively seeking a solution to their quarterback dilemma, but general manager Joe Schoen is remaining tight-lipped about their draft strategy. Experts analyze the potential scenarios if top quarterbacks are drafted before the Giants' third pick and how the draft's depth could impact their decisions.

Read more »

Eli Manning: Veteran Guidance Crucial for Giants' Quarterback SuccessRetired Giants legend Eli Manning believes the team's future hinges on finding the right quarterback and providing them with a veteran mentor.

Read more »