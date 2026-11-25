The New York Giants prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts after a strong win over the Jaguars, while navigating injury setbacks including Greg Newsome and Brian Burns, as they fight to maintain momentum against conference rivals.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesBig Blue is coming off its most impressive victory of the season, a 23-18 triumph against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that is one of the best in the AFC. They areThe Colts are in disarray. They had a pseudo-fire sale at the deadline, but opted to keep superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, who was linked to the Giants, then released ex-New York quarterback Daniel Jones, and will now start Anthony Richardson under center.

Also read Jalen Brunson Defends Taylor Swift Fandom Amidst Locker Room Controversy

Everything about this screams trap game, but the Giants can’t afford to take their foot off the gas pedal for even one second. Both the second-place Cowboys and third-place Washington Commanders are hitting their stride. Dallas has won two of their last three, including a 51-30 dismantling of the Tennessee Titans, while the Commanders have won three of their last four. Their upcoming schedules are easier than the Giants’, specifically the Commanders’.

Their next four games are against teams with a combined 11-30 record. Meanwhile, after the Colts, New York has to face the juggernaut San Francisco 49ers, the defending-champion Seahawks, and then, two weeks later, the heavyweight Detroit Lions. They need to take care of business in Indianapolis, and they’ll try to do so with another key contributor going down with a lengthy injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome will miss four to six weeks due to an ankle injury that requires surgery. This is a defense that is already without last year’s leading pass rusher, Brian Burns, and veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, yet still held the high-powered Jaguars to just 18 points last week. Second-year edge rusher Abdul Carter has a lot to do with that.

The Penn State product put in a performance that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week, headlined by two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures. Paulson Adebo, who was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and had an interception in Week 11 against the Jaguars, will serve as the No. 1 cornerback.

“I know what type of player I am,” Adebo said. “I know what I can do on the field. I know what type of person I am, so I don’t think it’s anything new necessarily that I’ve learned about myself, but certainly just staying prepared and ready to go when you’re called upon. ” But Sunday afternoon’s test in Indianapolis will be focused on an inconsistent run defense.

The Giants rank 19th in ground yards allowed this season, though they have improved in recent weeks. After yielding an average of 135.5 yards over their first eight games of the season, that number has shrunk to 89.75 yards per game over their last four. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America .

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Woman who blamed Black suspect for Riverside Park stabbing admits she stabbed herself: sources Bronx judge to retire from bench at the end of this year after advocacy groups raised concerns over ‘erratic, aggressive’ behaviorto check out this winterWoman who blamed Black suspect for Riverside Park stabbing admits she stabbed herself: sourcesCold case arrest: DNA match leads Queens detectives to suspect in woman’s murder nearly 20 years ago