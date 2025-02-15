Giants' Doval Aims for Rebound After Career-Worst 2024 Season

Camilo Doval, the San Francisco Giants' 27-year-old pitcher, is determined to bounce back from a challenging 2024 season. Despite struggling with a career-worst ERA and a high walk rate, Doval enters spring training with a positive attitude and the support of his teammates. Can he regain his form and become a dominant force in the Giants' bullpen once again?

Camilo Doval , the San Francisco Giants ' 27-year-old pitcher, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season . While he's not yet the team's primary setup man, manager Bob Melvin expressed confidence in Doval's abilities, stating he's a talented guy who's been an All-Star and a closer for most of his career. Doval's 2024 performance saw him struggling with a career-worst 4.88 ERA and a concerning 5.95 walks per nine innings, the worst in all of baseball.

He blew five saves and saw his role diminish as the season progressed. Despite the struggles, Doval enters spring training with a positive mindset and the support of his teammates. Fellow relievers Tyler Rogers and John Brebbia expressed confidence in his ability to rebound, citing his past success and the volatile nature of bullpens. Rogers highlighted Doval's impressive performance between 2021-23, where he maintained a 2.77 ERA with 204 strikeouts over 162 1/3 innings. Doval's underlying metrics, including his strikeout percentage, whiff rate, and expected batting average, also remain strong.The key for Doval this season lies in regaining control of his walks. Getting ahead in counts, mixing up his slider, and quicken his delivery out of the stretch are areas where Doval can focus to improve. Special instructor Yusmeiro Petit emphasized the importance of Doval establishing himself in the zone early in the count to regain his effectiveness. With hard work and a renewed focus, Doval has the potential to return to the dominant form that made him one of baseball's best relievers





