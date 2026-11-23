J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants defense dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-18 victory, with McCarthy showcasing two sacks and crucial tackles while limiting MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence to two interceptions and a late touchdown.

, quieting his critics with two sacks, four tackles and five quarterback hits. The 23-year-old looked like the force worthy of being taken with the No. 3 overall pick out of Penn State, matching his sack total in the first nine games of the season, and setting the tone for a defense that smothered Jacksonville’s fourth-ranked offense.

Trevor Lawrence entered MetLife Stadium as an MVP candidate, leading an offense that had averaged 36.5 points in its previous four games. The Jaguars left New Jersey with new doubts about their status as a Super Bowl contender, as Lawrence completed 25 of 47 passes for 301 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, while failing to lead Jacksonville to a touchdown for the game’s first 53 minutes. J.J.

Also read Giants survive near-collapse for statement win over Jaguars as defense dominates

McCarthy missed multiple open receivers — and multiple opportunities to stretch the Giants lead, while completing 18 of 38 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown — but the quarterback made one of the game’s biggest plays, hustling to tackle the Jaguars’ Antonio Johnson and prevent a Cam Skattebo fumble from becoming a defensive touchdown in the third quarter. McCarthy, who had 33 rushing yards, also didn’t throw an interception against the defense that leads the AFC in picks.

Advertisement

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy tackles Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium. The margin of the Jaguars’ league-best point differential prior to their 23-18 loss to the Giants. It was the best margin by any team in their first nine games since 2021.