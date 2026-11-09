Giants defeat Eagles 19-11 behind resilient backup quarterback performance

The New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11, ending years of frustration at this venue. Despite injury concerns surrounding J.J. McCarthy, backup quarterback Jameis Winston directed a remarkable touchdown drive to secure a lead the Giants would not relinquish, showcasing toughness and resilience under John Harbaugh.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy #18 and New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas #78, walking off the field after the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11.

The demons who had tortured and tormented the Giants every year here since 2013 had suddenly returned, and another agonizing bus ride on the Turnpike North hovered ominously over the New York Football Giants. But these are John Harbaugh’s Giants, defiant and tough and tough-minded, long on fight and resilience and perseverance and all the precious intangibles that enable a team to find a way to win and It was the backup quarterback, summoned to the huddle he had been forced to surrender weeks ago to McCarthy, directing a remarkable touchdown drive that gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish.

Also read Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Giants in Week 9 and a game prediction

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy leaves the medical tent during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston walks off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. New York Giants quarterback J.J.

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McCarthy is checked by trainers on the sideline during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.