New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a Maryland alumnus, has interviewed for the Terrapins head coaching vacancy, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday, saying there is no concern the situation will interrupt the season.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at the University of Maryland, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday.

Wilson, 44, recently conducted a virtual interview with the school where he played defensive back and spent two years as a graduate assistant in 2007-08. Harbaugh told reporters there was no level of concern that the situation would interrupt the Giants season, nor that Wilson would leave in the middle of the season. We are getting ahead of ourselves, he said, noting that if Wilson were to get an offer, they would cross that bridge when we get there.

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Maryland fires head coach Mike Locksley

Wilson is a Maryland native and a Terrapins alumnus who played defensive back for the program. Maryland fired eighth-year head coach Mike Locksley last month after a loss to Rutgers sank the team to 2-5 on the season and extended a Big Ten losing streak to 12 straight games. In his first season as Giants defensive coordinator, Wilson has helped develop the unit into one of the best in the league.

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The Giants are currently tied for seventh in total defense, and their passing defense is fourth-best in the league. The unit has allowed 3,105 total yards, which ranks No. 8 in the NFL, while the Giants sit at 6-3-1 and first place in the NFC East. Wilson is coming off perhaps his finest performance yet with the Giants, unleashing an aggressive defense that held the high-powered Jacksonville Jaguars to just 18 points.

That marked the second-lowest point total of the year for the Jaguars fourth-ranked offense, while the Giants sacked Trevor Lawrence three times and picked him off twice in their biggest win of the season. Wilson got his first NFL job as a defensive quality control coach with the Rams in 2012. He spent time with five other teams, including a four-year stint from 2017-20 as a defensive assistant with the Jets.

Wilson worked with Harbaugh in previous roles

After working for Harbaugh as Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach in 2023, Wilson spent two years as Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator before reuniting with Harbaugh on the Giants this year. He would remain with the team for the remainder of the 2026 season before potentially moving on to any other gig.