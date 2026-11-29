The San Francisco Giants should give Victor Bericoto a specific assignment when they evaluate him again: Show whether he can handle first base well enough to ex

The San Francisco Giants should give Victor Bericoto a specific assignment when they evaluate him again: Show whether he can handle first base well enough to expand his bench role.

Bericoto returned on a minor league contract dated Nov. 25 in the organization’s transaction records. His path back to the majors could depend on how many useful jobs he can combine. Corner-outfield work remains part of that discussion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First base deserves renewed attention because his recent workload there was limited, even though he has substantial experience at the position. Revisit a Position Already in His BackgroundBericoto played 52 minor league games at first base in 2025, logging 429 innings. In 2026, he played just three games and 25 innings there for Triple-A Sacramento. Those nine innings provide little basis for judging whether he could handle the assignment over a longer stretch.