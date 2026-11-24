Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss multiple weeks with a serious high ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Newsome has been key to a secondary that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed.

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II is going to miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 11 win against Jacksonville.

Newsome was injured in the first quarter of the team's 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Paulson Adebo, who started last year but lost his role in a summer battle with Newsome and Deonte Banks. Giants coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Newsome will be out for a while. He's gonna be out for a while, Harbaugh said. It's a serious high-ankle sprain.

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Harbaugh Confirms Newsome Injury Duration

It's gonna be one of those lengthy high-ankle injuries. It's gonna be multiple weeks. Harbaugh said he is unsure whether the former first-round pick will need to undergo surgery. Newsome, 26, has been an instrumental part of the Giants' 6-3-1 resurgence, surrendering no touchdowns while leading a secondary that ranks fifth in the league in passing yards allowed this season.

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Through nine games, he has one interception and eight passes defended, along with 35 tackles. Newsome previously signed a three-year, $46 million extension. Harbaugh did not indicate whether Newsome would be placed on injured reserve nor did he mention if surgery was in the cornerback's immediate future, but given his characterization of the injury as a multiple week issue that could keep Newsome out a while, IR is likely course of action the team will take.

Adebo Steps In For Giants

Without Newsome, the Giants secondary was still superb against Jacksonville, limiting the league's fourth-ranked offense to its second-lowest scoring output of the season at 18 points. Paulson Adebo stepped in for the Giants' No. 1 cornerback, recording an interception after being a healthy scratch the previous week. Harbaugh said Adebo may not be starting, but he considers the sixth-year cornerback a starter and told him so.

As I told him, I said, In my mind, you're a starter in this league. And when you started here, you've done really well. And you're going to have to start again, Harbaugh said last week. Adebo was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 with a knee injury suffered in the Week 1 opener.

He returned Oct. 24, ahead of the Giants' Week 7 game against the Houston Texans. Adebo has played in three games this season, including Week 7, when he started for Newsome, who was inactive due to injury. He has played 138 defensive snaps this season and has allowed just five of 13 targets to be completed, 38.5 percent, for 73 yards, four after the catch.

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Roster Implications For New York

If Newsome does land on IR, the Giants could use the spot to either activate cornerback Korie Black from IR or add defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot to the 53-man roster after he used up all of his practice-squad elevations on Sunday. They would need to open a roster spot to promote him for the rest of the season.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls, three featuring the Giants, the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.