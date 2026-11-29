Ronald Torbert's crew, one of the NFL's least flag-happy this season, will officiate the Giants' Week 12 game against the Colts. Here's what to know.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; NFL referee Ronald Torbert during the Arizona Cardinals game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect are guaranteed to be in first place when the calendar turns to December, a feeling neither the franchise nor its fan base has had in quite some time.

The good news is that they have drawn a relatively reasonable officiating crew, unlike last week when they drew Craig Wrolstad's crew, one of theTorbert, an attorney by trade, is in his 13th season as a referee and is among the game's most respected officials, having been assigned to Super Bowl 59. He entered the NFL in 2010 as a back judge, moved to side judge later that season, and stayed there for three more seasons before being promoted to referee.

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The new additions this year are down judge Daniel Gallagher , line judge Tripp Sutter , and replay assistant Jonathan Schwanbeck . Brown is a former NFL player. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft.