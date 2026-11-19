The decision comes after Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL jumping for a celebration.

Aidan Hutchinson’s knee injury adds another chapter to the NFL’s strange history of players getting hurt while celebrating. Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson injured his right knee celebrating a sack Sunday against New England “It’s hard to see,” Skattebo told reporters from NJ.com and the New York Post after practice Wednesday.

“Mentally, I’m like: ‘I’m not doing that. That ain’t going to happen to me.

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'”Skattebo got into hot water with team officials over the summer when he landed awkwardly doing a backflip. He spent several months rehabbing from surgery to repair a broken right fibula and dislocated ankle.

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“The big picture message is you want to take care of yourself,” coach John Harbaugh said at the time. “You want to take care of your team. Do everything you can do to be healthy, be back, be right, be good. ”He lost a fumble in overtime in the first meeting against the Commanders on Oct. 11, which led him to getting only six offensive snaps and zero carries the following week when the Giants played New Orleans.

Michael Ozanian breaks down how stadium revenue, premium ticket prices and the New York market make the Giants one of the NFL’s most valuable teams.