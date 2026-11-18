New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo says he is retiring his signature backflip touchdown celebration after Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack. Skattebo left open a possible return for the playoffs or a Super Bowl win.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is retiring his signature backflip touchdown celebration after watching Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson tear his ACL in his right knee during a sack celebration.

Hutchinson was injured while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2026, a play on which both players were injured. Skattebo barely let the question get off Wednesday in the Giants locker room before he said he is done with the backflip. He spoke to a couple of reporters after Wednesday's practice, according to the New York Post. It is hard to see, Skattebo said.

Also read Detroit Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Severe Leg Injury In Munich

Skattebo Retires Backflip Celebration

I am saying yeah, no more. Mentally, I am like, I am not doing that. That ain't going to happen to me. Skattebo did leave open the possibility of bringing the celebration back for a big moment if the Giants go to the playoffs or something.

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He also acknowledged that in the heat of the moment instincts sometimes take over. He did not think about the risk either, Skattebo said, and it happened. The back-and-forth between the Giants and Skattebo over the celebration has been ongoing since he backflipped on his surgically repaired ankle over the summer at Fanatics Fest, doing the move on a bouncy WWE and Fanatics Fest floor, which raised concerns because it came on the heels of last year's major injury.

Skattebo brushed off suggestions he stop at the time. Skattebo is in only his second season with the Giants and has struggled with his share of injuries, including a gruesome right ankle injury he suffered while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. On Nov. 12, Skattebo scored two touchdowns, and after one of those he was actually joined by other teammates doing backflips.

Hutchinson Injury Sparks Skattebo Decision

The Giants running back is much better known for his backflips after scoring than just about anything else he does on the football field. Hutchinson's injury came on a play in which Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was also injured, a sequence described as possibly season-altering. The Lions star went down with the injury while celebrating the sack in Munich. The Giants running back said seeing Hutchinson's injury was difficult.

Hutchinson did not think about the risk either, according to Skattebo, and it happened. Skattebo's decision means his trademark celebration will be on the back burner for now. He has not ruled out using it again if the Giants reach the postseason or win the Super Bowl. For now, the Giants running back says he is not doing that, citing the Hutchinson injury as the reason.

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Championship Moment May Bring Back Flip

The move that made him famous after touchdowns will stay in his past unless a championship moment calls for it.