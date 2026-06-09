Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow's Son Turned Him Into “Ballet Groupie”

The son of Giants commentator Mike Krukow is following in his father’s athletic footsteps… In ballet shoes.

The son of San Francisco Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow is following in his father’s athletic footsteps… in ballet shoes. Weston Krukow, the youngest of the five Krukow siblings, recently became one of just eight male dancers in San Francisco’s prestigiousThat one of the most famous voices in Bay Area baseball has a son who quit Little League for the big stage is just fine with the elder Krukow.

“You want your children to follow their passions. We tried to expose our kids to a variety of things and dance stuck for him,” Mike Krukow told NBC Bay Area in a phone interview on Friday.

“He’s earned the right to be there. ” There’s no question the youngest Krukow is an athlete; one look at his muscular physique wipes any doubt from the mind. A dancer since the age of 4, Weston displays his versatility in YouTube videos he posted of many of of his past performances at the University of Arizona, where he graduated in 2012.

( Make sure to check out his dance reel from 2011 featuring him soloing in a pair of red polka-dotted boxers. And although there’s certainly a difference between performing a pirouette and pitching, in dad's eyes, ballet and baseball might be more similar than they appear.

“We’ve had lengthy discussions about preparation, injuries," Krukow said. "You have to be able to be consistent. That’s what they pay you for. That’s what’s most important.

” Despite going in different directions athletically, Weston will always be a Giants fan, and his dad will continue to attend as many ballet performances as possible.

“He absolutely loves the Giants," the elder Krukow said. "He’s at the ballpark all the time. And my wife and I are ballet groupies, we try to go as often as we can. ”





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