Giants beat Eagles in Philly for 1st time in 13 years with 19-11 win

In no way did it have to be pretty, because the New York Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles was anything but; they just had to get it done.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely celebrates after making a touch down catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images In no way did it have to be pretty, because the New York Giants’ 19-11 win over the Eagles was anything but; they just had to get it done. Big Blue is victorious in Philadelphia for the first time in 13 years, using a second-half surge sparked by backup quarterback Jameis Winston to down a divisional rival that had their number at Lincoln Financial Field.atop the NFC East, the Giants remain three games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the loss column while all but ending the Eagles’ season, dropping Nick Sirianni’s men to 2-7.

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Winston passed for the Giants’ only touchdown of the afternoon on his only drive in charge while JJ McCarthy was being checked out for a hip injury. He hit tight end Isaiah Likely for a five-yard score in the third quarter to go ahead 13-8 and overturn a two-point deficit that New York had been unsuccessfully pursuing for nearly two quarters.

Dominic Zvada accounted for the rest of the scoring, going 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts and getting back on track. The rookie kicker had missed four of his last nine attempts. The Giants defense had a field day against a struggling Eagles offense and their third-string quarterback Joe Milton, who was making his first career NFL start. Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese led the charge with his best game yet as a pro with 10 total tackles and three sacks.

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McCarthy was forced to leave the game on the Giants’ first possession of the third quarter when he was hit hard by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. While Winston relieved him, McCarthy collapsed in pain on the sideline after attempting to throw the ball. He first went to the blue tent, then jogged to the locker room.

Before he was able to return late in the third quarter, Winston put the Giants ahead by leading a 14-play, 76-yard drive that ate up nearly eight minutes. He hit Malachi Fields for a 16-yard gain on a 3rd-and-15, was tush-pushed to a first down on a 4th-and-1, eluded two defenders for an 11-yard scramble, and found a wide-open Likely for a five-yard touchdown with 2:25 to go in the frame.

Regardless of which quarterback was under center, the Giants’ offense was neutralized for most of the day by Philadelphia’s defense, though the offensive line did stabilize after allowing five sacks in the first half. They allowed just one the rest of the way. Without running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy , New York’s ground game was a non-factor.

Devin Singletary was held to just 31 yards on 21 carries, perhaps exacerbating the need for general manager Joe Schoen to make a big swing for a rusher like Jonathan Taylor. McCarthy looked far more pedestrian compared to his first start as a Giant two weeks. Playing through noticeable discomfort, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 127 yards. Winston was 6-of-8 for 71 yards and that touchdown.

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Holding on to that 13-8 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Malik Nabers should have put the game away when he got both hands on a McCarthy pass from 20 yards out in the end zone, but the diving star receiver dropped it, forcing the Giants to settle for Zvada’s third field goal of the game. Nabers, who was visibly upset with his lack of involvement at times on Sunday, had X catches for X yards.

Zvada’s fourth field goal put the Giants up 19-8 with 4:24 left in regulation to make it a two-possession game. After a Jake Elliott field goal brought the Eagles within eight, a quick stop got them the ball back with 1:32 left in regulation. They were able to drive to midfield, but New York’s seventh sack of the day ended it. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo!

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