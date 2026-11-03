Giants Are Finally Favored at Philadelphia, and It’s Been a Long Time Coming

With the Eagles reeling at 2-6 and banged up, New York has a shot at its first win there since 2013.

, to be exact, but for the first time in nearly two decades, the New York Giants are favored in a game scheduled in Philadelphia.to beat the Eagles on the road, which, if they pull off the win, would be the Giants’ first victory in Philadelphia since 2013, when Eli Manning was still in his prime as the team’s quarterback.

The 2026 season has been a disaster for the Eagles, who were seeking their third straight division title. No team in the division has won three consecutive division titles since the Eagles did it from 2001 to 2004.

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However, the Eagles , whose roster has been heavily depleted by injuries, trades, and retirements, are barely staying above water these days. They have lost quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with blood clots in his lungs, and running backs Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce. They also traded center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens, and longtime tackle Lane Johnson retired.

The Eagles, who dropped their Week 8 game to the Washington Commanders 27-10, have lost six straight, with opponents scoring at least 20 points in five of the six losses. Some have grumbled that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme isn’t a fit for the personnel they have. The Giants are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They are coming off their bye after an impressive win the week prior against the Houston Texans.

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New York, which has had its share of injuries, is without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebackers Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds, to name a few. And yet, unlike the Eagles, the Giants have stayed afloat with Jameis Winston initially at quarterback before handing the keys to J.J. McCarthy, a reclamation project acquired from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

Head coach John Harbaugh has his eye squarely on the finish line and a division title, which would be the Giants’ first since 2011. They are well on their way, holding a 4-2-1 record in the division, their next closest rival in the standings being Dallas, who has a 3-5 record after suffering a crushing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8this year and 1-1 when favored.

If the Giants keep stacking wins, there’s no reason they won’t be favored more often the rest of the way, even with a gruelingPatricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.