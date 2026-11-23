The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers made the biggest statements on a Sunday filled with predictable outcomes

23-18. Facing an offense that had scored more than 30 points in four straight games, New York’s defense stepped up.

“Really, really, really proud of this win. This is the first real football win,” Giants coach John Harbaugh said.

Also read 2026 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: NFC’s Top Seed At Stake With 49ers-Vikings Showdown

“This is a win that you can learn from and grow from. A lot of things we’ve got to get better at. A lot of things we’ve got to improve on, but I’m proud of our guys. I just love the way they found a way to win the game.

… This is where the season starts. We talked about that. It starts now. Now is when you find a way to win those games and you usually win them in the fourth quarter.

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Our defense was just incredible. ” The matchup between the NFC East-leading Giants and AFC South-leading Jaguars was one of only two games in Week 11 that featured winning teams on both sides.and the 49ers dominated Minnesota 35-10. Purdy was outstanding in his first win against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in three tries.

He executed coach Kyle Shanahan’s game plan perfectly, going 21 of 26 for 255 yards with three touchdown passes and no turnovers as San Francisco became the first team to score more than 23 points against the Vikings this season.

“Everyone was dialed in, Kyle had a great game plan and complementary football,” Purdy said. “The defense went and got the ball back for us and we made it happen. ” The 49ers lead the NFC in the race for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

But they have a tough schedule coming up, starting with a home game against Seattle next week.threw a critical pick-6 in his second start since joining Minnesota at the trade deadline. He’ll face one of his former teams when the Vikings host Atlanta next week.threw for 304 yards and one touchdown, and Buffalo’s defense made it 15-plus quarters without allowing a touchdown in a 26-9 win over Miami.

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TheAllen and the Bills are 5-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs. The winner gets the edge for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Rookie Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, leading Denver to a 38-24 win over Fernando Mendoza and Las Vegas. The won their sixth straight game to keep up with the Chiefs.

They’ll visit Pittsburgh on Black Friday.rebounded from a four-interception game with an efficient outing — 15 of 23, 181 yards, two touchdowns, one interception. Still, the overall offensive performance wasn’t up to the Bears’ standard. They’ll have to be much better on Thursday when they face Detroit in a battle for first place in the NFC North. Pittsburgh has lost two in a row and fell to 2-4 on the road.

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