An analysis of the New York Giants' challenging NFC East matchups against Dallas and Philadelphia in Weeks 17 and 18, explaining why neither team is likely to rest key players due to their contrasting playoff trajectories and current season performance.

Who do the Giants open up with? What do the first few games look like? And then, what teams await over the last handful of games?

Sometimes, those bring the more interesting projections. This year, the schedule has the Giants at Dallas in Week 17 and home against the Eagles in Week 18. Those two opponents figured to be the power teams in the NFC East, leading one to initially wonder: If the Cowboys and/or Eagles have anything wrapped up by then, would that prompt them to sit starters? That certainly would have changed how the Giants might have ended their regular season.

Also read Simu Liu Unites Two Captain Americas in New Avengers Doomsday Photo Ahead of November 2026 Release

As it turns out, we do not have to concern ourselves with those scenarios. The Eagles are one of the biggest flops in the NFL, for a variety of reasons. The Cowboys are the most unbalanced team in the league — dreamy offense, nightmarish defense. The Eagles will be eliminated from serious playoff contention long before Week 18, and the Cowboys likely will be fighting for their playoff lives the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayden Daniels prepares to make a throw in the Commanders' 22-20 victory over the Bengals on Nov. 23, 2026. CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys have the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30.6 points per game. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers fights to hold onto the ball while being tackled in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars on Nov. 22, 2026.

Bryan Hudson was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty while the Giants were trying to close out the Jaguars in Week 11.