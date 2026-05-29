Giantex Outdoor Lounge Chairs Recalled After Consumer's Finger Amputation

The recalled Giantex outdoor lounge chairs are blue and measure 76-inches long, 23-inches wide, by 13-inches high. They also have a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be adjusted. Consumers with the recalled chairs should stop using them immediately and contact Giantex Inc. to receive a refund.

from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache Countyfrom FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache Countyfrom FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area Giantex outdoor lounge chairs after the company received one report of a consumer’s finger being amputated while adjusting the lounge chair.

Over 1,000 Giantex outdoor lounge chairs have been recalled after a consumer’s finger was amputated while adjusting the product. Owners of these chairs contact the company to receive a refund. A brand of lounge chairs has been recalled after the company that sells them received a report of a consumer’s finger being amputated while adjusting the chair. were recalled. The products are blue and measure 76-inches long, 23-inches wide, by 13-inches high.

They also have a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be adjusted. Giantex.com and Amazon.com between August 2023 and October 2025 in the price range of $75 and $90. Consumers with the lounge chairs should stop using them immediately and call Giantex Inc. to receive a refund.

Additionally, consumers will be instructed to request a prepaid return package or will be asked to destroy the lounge chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and furnishing a photo as proof the product was destroyed. Information for this story was provided by a Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





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Giantex Outdoor Lounge Chairs Recall Finger Amputation Adjusting The Chair

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