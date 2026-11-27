A Pentagon contractor drew up plans to build a giant underground bunker in Nevada to store materials and biological samples.

A Pentagon contractor drew up plans to build a giant underground bunker in Nevada to store materials and biological samples it hoped to acquire as part of its UFO research, newly released documents show.

The 5,000-square-foot vault was designed in 2009 by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies , a company working on a $22 million government-funded aerospace research program. The bunker would have been buried beneath 15 to 20 feet of earth, with three-foot-thick reinforced concrete walls and a steel vault door. Any parts of the structure visible above ground would have been camouflaged.

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The company hoped to have the facility ready for use by late 2009 or early 2010, subject to obtaining building permits. The plans are detailed in a 538-page contractor report published by the Pentagon on November 20 as part of President Donald Trump's push to release government records relating to UFOs. It remains unclear whether the Pentagon ever approved the construction of the bunker or whether it was built. What do the Pentagon's UFO files reveal?