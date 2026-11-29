The key to heart health isn't cutting down on pasta or potatoes, a recent study suggests; it's not even a low-fat diet.

The key to heart health isn't cutting down on pasta or potatoes, a recent study suggests; it's not even a low-fat diet. The research suggests the focus of healthy eating shouldn't necessarily be on what's being excluded from your diet .

Instead, the emphasis should be on what you're actually putting into your body, and the quality of those ingredients. A study that tracked nearly 200,000 men and women in the US for around 30 years found that some low-fat andThe research, led by public health scientists at Harvard University, suggests that low-carb and low-fat diets may not benefit cardiovascular health as much in the long run if they contain"Our findings highlighted that it's not simply about cutting carbs or fat, but it's about the quality of foods people choose to construct those diets,""Focusing only on nutrient compositions but not food quality may not lead to health benefits.

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"in their blood, as well as lower levels of fats and inflammatory markers compared to those who ate diets lacking in those essentials. "Focusing on overall diet quality may offer flexibility for individuals to choose eating patterns that align with their preferences while still supporting heart health.