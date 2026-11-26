A massive silver serpent sculpture representing the Slytherin house has been unveiled at the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City. The installation, featuring a green stained-glass arch and house crests, runs from November 26 to January 6, 2027, building anticipation for the HBO series.

Fans of the Wizarding World have a new and spectacular reason to celebrate the upcoming HBO adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved series, as an immersive light festival in the Philippines has unveiled a massive installation dedicated to the Slytherin house of Hogwarts.

According to recent images shared on social media by Wizarding World Direct, a giant silver serpent dominates the scene at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, its head emerging majestically from the branches of a large tree. This stunning display is not merely a standalone sculpture but part of a broader festive experience known as the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Festival of Lights.

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Slytherin House Installation Features Green Stained Glass

The installation includes a green stained-glass arch that mirrors the aesthetic of the Harry Potter universe, featuring banners that proudly display both the Harry Potter and the HBO logos alongside the iconic Slytherin crest. A carved stone at the entrance prominently features the show's title, HBO Max branding, and the official release date, serving as a tangible countdown to the series premiere.

The festival, which opened its gates on November 26, operates daily from 6 p.m. local time and will continue through January 6, 2027, offering a prolonged period of magical engagement for locals and tourists alike. The specific Slytherin-themed installation is designed to bring the fictional school to life with unprecedented scale and detail. The stained-glass arch closely matches the house's traditional snake emblem and its signature green and silver color palette.

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Furthermore, the arch displays the words Pride, Ambition, and Cunning, which are the core virtues associated with Salazar Slytherin's house. For those less familiar with the lore, Slytherin is one of the four primary houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, founded around the tenth century by Salazar Slytherin himself.

HBO Adaptation Drives Festival Anticipation Globally

The massive scale of the installation is particularly exciting for longtime fans who are preparing to step into a new version of Rowling's magical world through HBO's upcoming adaptation, providing another chance to revisit the books and film series in a grand, physical form. This development adds to a growing wave of anticipation surrounding the television series, which has seen various promotional efforts and merchandise releases globally.

In addition to the light festival in the Philippines, LEGO has introduced a new collection based on the HBO show, featuring four sets that allow fans to recreate key moments. Meanwhile, new set photos have offered glimpses of iconic locations from the Wizarding World, further fueling fan speculation and excitement. The upcoming series represents a significant milestone for the franchise, inviting a new generation of viewers to experience the story of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Promotional Strategy Highlights Cultural Impact of Series

As the premiere date approaches, the combination of large-scale public installations, detailed merchandise, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content creates a multi-faceted promotional strategy that underscores the cultural impact of the Harry Potter universe. The integration of traditional magical elements with modern marketing techniques ensures that the Wizarding World remains a vibrant and relevant part of contemporary pop culture, bridging the gap between the literary origins and its latest screen adaptation.