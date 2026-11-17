The illuminated experience, a multi-week Descanso Gardens experience, features dazzling displays and serene, sparkle-filled scenes.

All sorts of wondrous critters, creatures, and fantastical figures have a way of showing up, at least for a good long stretch, atNow incredible koi fishes, or rather incredible and colossal koi fishes, will"swim" into the seasonal celebration at the 150-acre landmark.

The fantastical fish fellows are there to honor the 60th anniversary of the Japanese Garden, a milestone that makes their presence especially meaningful. There is another new feature to admire when the event returns Nov. 22: Look for a laser light show at the Luminous Lawn. Though cold stuff will not actually drift to the ground during the pretty performances, a"snowfall" created by color and light will add a magical element to the offering.

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Enchanted Forest of Light is marking its decade-versary in 2026, and several fan favorites will be on vivacious view, including the tulip-terrific"Flower Power" area near the Promenade. Waves of blossoms emitting colorful light cast an otherworldly spell, something that entranced onlookers remain happily under as they wait for the next hue to fill out the field of electric flowers. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered.

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"Reaching ten years of Enchanted means so much to all of us at Descanso, said Juliann Rooke, Chief Executive Officer of Descanso Gardens. "We've watched a whole generation of kids grow up with Enchanted. Children who held a parent's hand on their very first walk through the lights are now teenagers and young adults, and they still come back every year to make it part of the holidays.

" "We wanted this anniversary to feel like a thank you to every family who made Enchanted a tradition, so we've kept the favorites people love and added a few surprises. " Enchanted Forest of Light is on view at Descanso Gardens most nights from Nov. 22 through Jan. 9, 2027. There are a number of