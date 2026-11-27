Buried beneath two Chinese provinces are gold deposits that may together hold more than 2,000 metric tons (2,200 US tons) of the precious metal – among the largest ever found in the country.

Buried beneath two Chinese provinces are gold deposits that may together hold more than 2,000 metric tons of the precious metal – among the largest ever found in the country.

At time of writing, with a spot gold price of around US$3,550 per troy ounce in late November 2026, Dadonggou would have a theoretical gross value of roughly US$165 billion. That figure represents the estimated market value of all the gold in the deposit, not its recoverable value, which depends on extraction costs and how much gold can actually be mined.also found that Dadonggou's gold lies in flat-lying rock zones, unlike most gold deposits in the region, which is exciting news because it could help geologists find others like it.

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A similarly spectacular but smaller deposit, at Wangu in Hunan province, could hold more than 1,000 tons if further surveys match early estimates. Gold is worth far more now; Wangu could fetch roughly US$114 billion at late-November 2026 prices, which means, together with Dadonggou, the pair are getting close to US$300 billion in value.