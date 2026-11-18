photo by Mr.TinMD From a press release: 'Giant Food, the leading grocery retailer in the greater Washington, D.C., region, will partner with D.C.

“Giant Food, the leading grocery retailer in the greater Washington, D.C. , region, will partner with D.C. native and GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist Wale to host a free community Thanksgiving block party and distribute more than 1,000 turkeys and pies through local nonprofit partners serving families across the District.will take place Friday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Giant Food’s O Street store in Shaw (1400 7th Street NWa performance by students from the Duke Ellington School for the Arts, and music from longtime Wale collaborator DJ Money.

Giant Pharmacy will also provide free flu shots and health screenings for community members. The block party – celebrating the spirit of community and Giant Food’s continued support of anti-hunger organizations through the holiday season – will feature the donation of Thanksgiving goods to pre-selected partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area, Duke Ellington School for the Arts, Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation, and the food mission of Purity Baptist Church.11am – 1pm: Wale and surprise guests greet and help give away 1,000 turkeys to pre-selected recipients12pm – 1pm: Performance by DC’s viral go-go band TOB, fresh off their hit go-go cover of “Ghetto Love Story”