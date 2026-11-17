A recent satellite photo captured an underwater cloud of fish sperm, or milt, appearing to glow green during a Pacific herring spawning event at a reproductive 'sweet spot' along the coast of Canada's Vancouver Island.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsEarlier this year, the Landsat 9 satellite snapped a peculiar plume shining along the coast off Salmon Beach on Vancouver Island.

The mysterious substance was fish sperm, or milt, from a major Pacific herring spawning event. This surprising satellite snap shows a giant underwater plume of fish sperm that seems to glow green beneath the waves. The colorful cloud appeared during a spawning event at a reproductive"sweet spot" along Canada's western coastline.

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The striking sight was spotted in Barkley Sound, along a section of the southern coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, roughly 45 miles north of the U.S. border. The bright-green cloud is the most concentrated between Salmon Beach — the triangular town in the center of the image — and the smaller Forbes Island, which is also"glowing" along its northern coast.

The green cloud is around 4 miles from end to end and is made of milt — a fluid containing sperm made by fish, mollusks and other aquatic animals — that was released during a) spawning event. Like many other fish species, Pacific herring reproduce by congregating in large groups. The females lay eggs, which stick to kelp, sea grasses and rocky surfaces, before the males release their milt, which disperses over the area and fertilizes the eggs.

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Pacific herring, which grow to around 10 inches long, often congregate in this spot off Vancouver Island in late winter or early spring, gathering for several weeks before releasing their gametes, or sex cells, according to "The herring spawn is a really fabulous time to be out here," local resident Ryan Cutler, who used a drone to capture close-up photos of this year's spawning event , toldThe cloud of milt arguably looks even more imposing up close, as you can see in this drone photo from resident Ryan Cutler, who described the spawning event as"fabulous" and"spectacular.

"Spawning events can last anywhere between a few hours and several days, and scientists are increasingly turning to satellite images to help monitor these occurrences, according to the Earth Observatory. In this case, the milt cloud was visible for around 48 hours. While the milky substance appears a striking green in these images, it is actually white.

It appears green only because it is closer to the surface than the surrounding seafloor, meaning that less reflected light is absorbed by the water. This is also why shallow patches of water oftenReceive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors The coastline alongside Salmon Beach is perfect for herring to spawn because it strikes the perfect balance between a number of important factors.

"Herrings prefer spawning locations that are more protected, have rocky substrate, and allow them to select areas with reduced salinity,", a biologist with Vancouver Island's Island Marine Aquatic Working Group, told the Earth Observatory. "Barkley Sound hits the 'sweet spot' in many of these regards. "), which give Salmon Beach its name. The herring are also hunted by local First Nation groups, according to CBC News.

During the spawning events, a wide range of other predatory marine life — including large fish, whales and sea lions — are drawn to the area to feast on the herring, according to the Earth Observatory. And on land, eagles, wolves and bears are more likely to appear during the mass reproduction event. The milt appears green from above due to how wavelengths are absorbed by water as light reflects off the the white substance.

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Coincidentally, this exact patch of ocean was the site of one of the weirdest oceanographic events ever seen. In 2020, around 4 miles off the coast of Ucluelet , scientists detected a rogue wave that appeared in the open ocean seemingly from nowhere.

The massive wave reached the height of a four-story building, making it theA recent satellite photo captured a series of clouds sculpted by von Kármán vortices from a volcano on South Korea's Jeju Island. A giant multicolor plume, ejected by China's Yangtze River, is also visible in the image. A recent satellite photo captured a gleaming halo of phytoplankton encircling the remote Chatham Islands.

The stunning sight is the result of a hidden underwater structure, which has also helped kill hundreds of cetaceans. A recent satellite photo captured a stunning scene of sediment swirling across the West Florida Shelf after an extreme cold snap that covered large parts of the eastern U.S. in snow. Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist.

He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won"best space submission" at the and was shortlisted in the"top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly