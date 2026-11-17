Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson each scored 17 and the Miami Heat never trailed on the way to beating the Houston Rockets 128-110 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory

MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson each scored 17 and the Miami Heat never trailed on the way to beating the Houston Rockets 128-110 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Davion Mitchell had a 16-point, 10-assist night and Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Heat, who have gone 8-2 since starting the season 0-4. Miami was without Bam Adebayo for the second half because of right hip tightness. Thompson made five 3-pointers for the Heat, giving him 2,952 for his career and moving him within 21 of Ray Allen for third on the all-time 3s list.

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Antetokounmpo added six assists — and will now face his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, for the first time on Wednesday. Alperen Sengun scored 23 points for the Rockets, who were on the second night of a back-to-back and saw their four-game winning streak end. Kevin Durant scored 22 for Houston; he's now up to 32,917 points in his career, 83 shy of the 33,000-point milestone.

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Only four players — LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant — have scored that many. Houston scored a season-high 147 points against Washington on Sunday night. Things went a little differently on Monday. The Rockets started 1 for 9 from the field and scored only two points in the first 5:54 against the Heat, setting the tone for a night where Houston played uphill the whole way.

It was Houston's first loss in six games against Eastern Conference teams this season. The top eight teams in the Western Conference, entering Monday, were 22-3 against teams from the East — winning by an average of 13.4 points. None of those teams had lost to an East opponent by more than 11, before Monday.