Giannis Antetokounmpo drama that once surrounded Knicks all feels laughable now

Giannis Antetokounmpo is exactly the kind of player we always thought was lurking in the back of Leon Rose’s imagination.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Miami Heat drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 8, 2026. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s old team hobbled into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The longtime presumptive clubhouse favorite to be Antetokounmpo’s current team was at the Garden too, playing its sixth game under the auspices of its freshly hung NBA Championship banner, playing its best basketball of the young season. Antetokounmpo himself. He was in Salt Lake City instead, where his actual new team, the Miami Heat, were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz, trying to continue their own climb toward .500.

Also read Miami Heat 4-6 Start: Giannis Antetokounmpo Grades and Roster Analysis

His absence was a reminder that one of the oldest credos in sports still very much applies: Sometimes, the best trades are the ones you do not make. It took 10 games — much as Jalen Brunson predicted before the season — but the Knicks have achieved a sense of traction and have started to consistently resemble the team we saw last spring. This was the fifth time in 10 games they’ve held an opponent under 100.

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The offense still suffers through periodic sluggishness, but those spasms have been fewer and fewer.