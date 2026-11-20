Gianni Infantino will not go unopposed in his bid to remain FIFA president.

Gianni Infantino will not go unopposed in his bid to remain FIFA president. French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kohzo Tashima, a member of FIFA's ruling committee since 2015, have filed the required paperwork to challenge Infantino in the next election.

FIFA's 211 federations from all over the world will vote in the election on March 18 as part of the 77th FIFA Congress. While Diallo and Tashima met the deadline to become candidates, they must be vetted before they can be placed on the ballot.

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"In line with the FIFA Governance Regulations, the candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidates," FIFA said in a statement. "As established in the FIFA Statutes and the electoral calendar, Member Associations will be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027. " Diallo, 63, has served as the French Football Federation president since 2023.

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UEFA indicated on Monday that it backs Diallo's candidacy to unseat Infantino, adding that European national federations were "unanimous" in pledging their support. Tashima, 68, played for Japan's national team before going on to become the president of the Japan Football Association and East Asian Football Association . Diallo and Tashima are counting on support from influential voices throughout the soccer world who criticized Infantino's FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, which he unveiled in July and abandoned shortly thereafter.

Infantino wanted to sell a stake in IFA's future profits to private equity.