Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez making encouraging progress toward Yankees returns

Both players’ progression is an encouraging development for the Yankees.

The 36-year-old Stanton took three at-bats against Angel Chivilli for the first time since straining his right calf while running the bases during a game against the Astros earlier this season.

Outfielder Jasson Domínguez also participated in the pregame activity. Projected to begin a minor league rehab assignment Friday, Domínguez continues to work his way back from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder he sustained May 7.

“Good day. I think we’re going to do that again Saturday with Giancarlo, with the expectation that Jason will start his rehab on Friday. ” The Yankees optioned Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the regular season. After he was recalled April 27 in the wake of injuries to Stanton and Luis Gil, Domínguez suffered his own injury after crashing into the wall in left field and had to be carted off.

Giancarlo Stanton looks on from the dugout during the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Guardians on June 3, 2026 at the Stadium. The Yankees will miss their top slugger no matter how much time he misses, but Stanton’s return to the lineup would certainly help alleviate some of the offensive burden. New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

His .256 batting average is also ranked sixth on the team among players who have appeared in at least 20 games so far this season. Carlos Lagrange, who was recently shifted to the bullpen at SWB and could potentially help the Yankees down the stretch, threw four scoreless innings, struck out seven batters and walked two during his first relief appearance Wednesday.

Boone said Max Fried — out since mid-May with a left elbow bone bruise — will continue to ramp up his throwing program at 75 feet, progress to 90 and potentially be set for re-imaging later next week, which will determine if the lefty can progress to throwing off a mound.





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