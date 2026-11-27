Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito launches his debut graphic novel The Venetian, a crime thriller set in Italy featuring a retired assassin.

Acknowledged as one of television and cinema's most commanding figures, Giancarlo Esposito is expanding his creative repertoire into the world of sequential art. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran is launching a new original graphic novel titled The Venetian through Gallery 13, an imprint of Simon and Schuster. This publication marks his official debut as a co-creator in the comics industry, bringing his signature intensity to a new visual medium.

The Venetian Plot Centers on Retired Assassin Matteo Moro

Core of the narrative is Matteo Moro, a legendary killer who abandoned his profession seventeen years ago after a final assignment. He sought to shield his pregnant partner and their unborn child from the relentless dangers of the criminal underworld. Matteo constructed a quiet life away from violence, but his carefully managed disappearance was shattered when his teenage son was kidnapped by hostile forces.

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Matteo is forced to leave his peaceful existence behind and enter the brutal world he once escaped to rescue the boy he has never met. The story unfolds in Venice, Italy, a city of narrow canals and deteriorating palaces that serves as a perfect backdrop for atmospheric neo-noir storytelling. His quest for his child draws him into a violent confrontation with enemies from his past.

Esposito Collaborates With Writer Matt Wheeler on Comic Debut

Giancarlo Esposito partners with screenwriter Matt Wheeler for this project, marking Wheeler's first venture into comic book writing. The two previously collaborated on the 2024 AMC crime drama Parish, establishing a strong creative synergy in exploring complex crime narratives. Matt Wheeler brings extensive television experience to the page, having served as a writer on CBS's reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

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The finished graphic novel consists of 208 pages, providing ample space to develop Matteo's complex history and the emotional weight of his mission. Rather than focusing solely on action, the script examines the heavy consequences of inherited violence. It also highlights the profound sacrifices parents make to protect their offspring from dangerous legacies.

Artist Jay Martin Brings Cinematic Visual Style to Graphic Novel

The visual execution of The Venetian is handled by artist Jay Martin, who combines comic book expertise with Hollywood storyboard experience. Martin's background allows him to translate action sequences into a cinematic format that fits the graphic novel medium. His previous work includes Dark Horse titles such as Behemoth and Lost Boy, the latter of which he also wrote.

Jay Martin employs a visual style that emphasizes the shadowy corners and deteriorating architecture of Venice. This atmospheric approach grounds the high-stakes action in a tangible, gritty reality. The artwork complements the narrative by providing a stark contrast between the beauty of the Italian setting and the brutality of the criminal underworld.

Giancarlo Esposito Views Project as Deeply Personal Passion

Giancarlo Esposito describes The Venetian as a significant passion project that allows him to explore his multicultural heritage on a personal level. The actor, born to an Italian father and a Black American mother, has drawn upon his background while developing the story. He views this collaboration as a long-held ambition to finally realize his own comic book character on the page.

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The protagonist Matteo Moro is modeled directly after Giancarlo Esposito, creating a visual and thematic connection between the actor and his creation. This personal investment distinguishes the work from standard action thrillers. It adds emotional depth to the story, reflecting Esposito's own journey and identity through the lens of fiction.

The Venetian Pre-Order Information and Release Details

The Venetian is currently available for pre-order through official retail channels ahead of its scheduled release. The 208-page volume promises a comprehensive exploration of family, revenge, and redemption. Fans of the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star can now secure their copy of this debut graphic novel from Gallery 13 and Simon and Schuster.