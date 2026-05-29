Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Ex-Husband and New Beau at Daughter's High School Graduation

Giada De Laurentiis posed with her ex-husband and new beau at her daughter's high school graduation, marking a milestone for the 18-year-old graduate. The chef has been open about her decision to retire from The Food Network after 21 years as one of the network's biggest stars.

Giada De Laurentiis posed with her ex-husband and new beau at her daughter's high school graduation , marking a milestone for the 18-year-old graduate. The 55-year-old chef and television personality was seen smiling next to her teenager and the child's father, Todd Thompson, who she was married to from 2003 until 2015.

De Laurentiis was also seen with her new boyfriend, Shane Farley, a television producer, and her daughter Jade Marie, who sang at the ceremony as part of her band The Hours. The chef frequently shares snaps with her only child on her social media and has been open about her decision to retire from The Food Network after 21 years as one of the network's biggest stars.

De Laurentiis cited her 2015 divorce, her busy work schedule, and being a single mom as reasons she was burnt out and 'felt like the world was crumbling around me.

' She has since focused on her entrepreneurial journey and her company Giadzy, which she founded in 2022. De Laurentiis has expressed surprise at not missing her old job, attributing it to her burnout and the need for excitement in her career. The Food Network star, who had sinus surgery earlier this year, shares Jade with her ex-husband, fashion designer Todd Thompson. De Laurentiis' daughter Jade is also following in her mother's footsteps, having a passion for music and performing.

The 18-year-old graduate has been singing with her band The Hours and has been sharing her experiences with her mother on social media. De Laurentiis has been proud of her daughter's accomplishments and has been supporting her every step of the way. The chef's decision to retire from The Food Network has given her the opportunity to focus on her family and her entrepreneurial ventures.

She has been open about her experiences and has been using her platform to share her story and inspire others. De Laurentiis has been a household name for many years, and her decision to retire from The Food Network has marked a new chapter in her career. She has been focusing on her company Giadzy and has been working on new projects and ventures.

De Laurentiis has been open about her struggles with burnout and has been using her platform to raise awareness about the issue. She has been inspiring others to take care of themselves and to prioritize their mental health. The chef's decision to retire from The Food Network has given her the opportunity to focus on her well-being and to pursue new opportunities.

De Laurentiis has been a trailblazer in the culinary world and has been paving the way for other women in the industry. She has been a role model for many and has been inspiring others to follow in her footsteps. The chef's decision to retire from The Food Network has marked a new chapter in her career and has given her the opportunity to focus on her family and her entrepreneurial ventures





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Giada De Laurentiis High School Graduation Ex-Husband New Beau Retirement The Food Network

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