Giada De Laurentiis reveals her fears about Dancing With The Stars elimination and judge Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence on critique rules after the chef's departure.

Giada De Laurentiis has openly discussed the intense psychological pressure she faced during her season on Dancing With The Stars, admitting that the prospect of elimination haunted her leading up to the show's premiere. The 56-year-old chef described feeling a overwhelming mix of anxiety and self-doubt as she prepared to perform alongside younger dancers, a experience she compared to having a volcano explode inside her.

Giada De Laurentiis Shares Elimination Fears

De Laurentiis revealed that she nearly declined the opportunity to join the reality competition series due to her fear of being eliminated on live television. She told producer Matt Byrne that she believed nobody needed to see such a vulnerable performance if she failed, noting that the closer she got to the taping date, the more frequent and intense her nightmares became. Byrne, 47, responded to her concerns by validating her feelings, stating that he believed many people would share that same terrified reaction to such a high-stakes environment.

Also read Radar firm opens US plant after deploying 150,000 sensors worldwide

Carrie Ann Inaba Critiques One-Word Rule

Former judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently broke her silence regarding the show's strict one-word critique policy after De Laurentiis was eliminated. Inaba, 58, posted on Threads on Thursday, September 24, expressing sadness that she was unable to provide more detailed feedback on air. She explained that the restrictive rule prevented her from offering the nuanced support and constructive criticism she wished she had given to De Laurentiis and her professional partner, Alan Bersten.

Family Celebrates Performance Milestone

Despite the competitive nature of the show, De Laurentiis received strong support from her family, particularly her 18-year-old daughter, Jade. On Thursday, September 17, De Laurentiis shared a video on TikTok showing Jade and a friend watching the night two performance of the Dancing With The Stars season 35 premiere. Jade was captured telling her mother, She has got it, highlighting the pride her family felt watching her embark on this new chapter.

Advertisement

Representing Women Over Fifty

De Laurentiis emphasized that her participation was driven by a desire to inspire other women who are exploring new opportunities later in life. She stated that she felt honored to represent women in their 50s who are trying something new, encouraging fans to attempt activities that scare them because the experience can be a genuine rush. This perspective framed her journey not just as a dance competition, but as a personal mission to embrace challenge and growth.

Next Steps in Entertainment News

The entertainment world continues to monitor reactions from other industry figures following the season's developments. Harry Shum Jr. has also been noted for his reactions to the elimination process and discussions surrounding workplace dynamics on the show. Meanwhile, the focus is shifting toward upcoming events, including the 2026 CMA Awards, where stars are expected to deliver significant fashion statements on the red carpet.