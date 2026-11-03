Gia Giudice Confirms Engagement After Move: RHONJ Star Christian Riggi Moves In

Gia Giudice and Christian Riggi are finalizing their move into a shared Jersey City apartment, marking a major relationship milestone as they prepare for Real Housewives of New Jersey season 15.

Gia Giudice confirmed that her engagement ring will likely follow her recent move with boyfriend Christian Riggi, signaling a major milestone in their relationship. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the exciting update with Us Weekly on Monday, November 2, coinciding with the week Riggi officially moves into her Jersey City apartment. This development marks a definitive shift from the long-distance phases that have characterized their romance since 2019.

Giudice explained that the decision to consolidate their lives in Jersey City was driven by Riggi's professional transition and the opening of his restaurant, Il Vero. She stated that while the couple initially considered looking for a new property in Manhattan, the practical needs of his new job made staying put the logical choice. This stability allows Riggi to settle into his new role without the added stress of relocating his entire life again.

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The 25-year-old reality star described the preparation process as extensive, noting that she has been performing significant closet cleanouts to accommodate her partner's belongings. She expressed immense excitement about the prospect of coming home to him every night, a routine that has been absent since their relationship began. Giudice views this cohabitation as a fundamental step toward building a permanent future together after years of navigating a busy schedule.

Previously, the couple managed their romance across various distances, including a 40-minute drive while Giudice attended Rutgers University and longer commutes during the past year. Giudice attributed many past logistical hurdles to poor time management caused by this separation. Eliminating the travel time is expected to resolve these issues, allowing the couple to focus more heavily on their personal bond and daily routine without the friction of long commutes.

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Regarding her career, Giudice described the filming atmosphere for the upcoming fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a breath of fresh air compared to previous years. She noted that the on-set energy was fun and less tense, although she teased that viewers will see the root causes of existing conflicts within the friend group. The new season is expected to highlight clear boundaries and deliver the intense interpersonal drama fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Giudice also addressed rumors suggesting her boyfriend is reluctant to participate in reality television, dismissing such narratives as completely false. She acknowledged that Riggi needed time to adjust to concepts like repeating conversations for multiple camera takes, a process unfamiliar to him compared to her own upbringing on camera. Despite initial quirks, she affirmed that he enjoys interacting with her castmates and has fun being part of the experience once he understands the context.

In a positive personal update, Giudice shared her enthusiasm for rebuilding her relationship with her uncle, Joe Gorga, after years of public family discord. Speaking at BravoCon 2025 on Friday, November 14, she described Gorga as her best friend and emphasized that communication and maturity have been key to healing their bond. She believes this renewed connection will strengthen the entire Gorga-Giudice family unit as they move past past drama.

The consolidation of Giudice and Riggi's living situation serves as a foundational step for their future plans, including potential wedding preparations. Their journey from casual dating to cohabitation reflects a deliberate progression toward long-term stability and shared domestic life. As Giudice balances her role as a television personality with her private commitments, the integration of Riggi into her daily routine represents a significant personal victory.

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Giudice's focus on home life and family reconciliation indicates a mature approach to navigating her public and private identities simultaneously. The couple's ability to handle professional transitions and media scrutiny positions them well for a cohesive future. With the engagement ring reportedly on the horizon, the couple is poised to enter a new chapter of shared life and professional ambition.