Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Release Dates Announced for US and UK

The BAFTA-nominated Ghosts film tops UK charts. Prime Video and Apple TV release dates are set for November 21 in the US and November 22 in Australia and New Zealand.

The original cast of the British television series Ghosts has achieved a significant commercial milestone with their first feature-length film, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House. While American viewers of the CBS adaptation are currently observing a hiatus between Season 6 holiday specials, audiences across the United Kingdom have propelled the new movie to the number one spot on the national box office charts.

The film premiered in the United Kingdom on October 23 and has maintained its dominant position in the regional market since that initial release date. This theatrical success highlights the enduring popularity of the BAFTA-nominated franchise and its dedicated fanbase, which has supported the show through multiple seasons of broadcast television before transitioning to the big screen.

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North American Digital Release Schedule

Collider has exclusively confirmed that Ghosts: The Possession of Button House will become available for digital rental or purchase on November 21 in the United States. Consumers in North America can access the film through major platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango on this specific date.

Viewers located in New Zealand and Australia will have slightly delayed access to the digital storefronts. These international markets will see the film launch on Prime Video and Apple TV on November 22, providing fans in those regions with the opportunity to watch the movie shortly after its United States debut.

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Plot Details and Cast Involvement

The narrative follows the ghostly residents of Button House as they adjust to life without their former living companions, Alison and Mike. When protestors disrupt the construction of a planned hotel on the property, the spirits must find a method to communicate with their living friends. A teenage ghost hunter named Jack potentially offers a solution that could allow one resident to leave the grounds and save the hotel from closure.

The film was written by the core creative team behind the series: Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. These creators also serve as executive producers alongside Jill Forbes for Monumental, Eva Yates for BBC Film, Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky for Lionsgate, and Richard Acton for BBC Studios.

Production Credits and Industry Context

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House is produced as a monumental production by BBC Film in association with BBC Studios. The project features performances from Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who join the returning ensemble cast. The film represents a major expansion of the franchise beyond its television origins.

Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Alison Carpenter, and Andy Brunskill hold producer credits for the film. Their work brings the supernatural comedy to a wider audience, leveraging the established brand recognition of the original series while introducing new cinematic elements to the story structure.