Ghosts Season 6 Return Date Confirmed Following Pete's Halloween Cliffhanger

CBS confirms Ghosts season 6 starts mid-2027 after a December 10 Christmas special. The hour-long episode resolves Pete's disappearance and raises stakes inspired by Die Hard.

Ghost fans are left with a significant wait until the official launch of season 6, as CBS has confirmed the next regular episodes will not air tonight or in the immediate future. The network has structured the transition from season 5 to the final season by scheduling holiday specials that bridge the narrative gap. The most recent update involves the return of Pete, a character who vanished during the season 5 finale, which sets the stage for the upcoming Christmas special.

Pete Returns in Halloween Special Cliffhanger

The one-hour Halloween special aired last week served as the primary event addressing the season 5 conclusion. In the episode, Jay and Kyle purchase a mirror that is unknowingly haunted by Hetty's sister, Margaret. The plot follows their efforts to repair the broken mirror and resolve the conflict between the two spirits.

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Upon the resolution of the Margaret storyline, the special delivers a massive cliffhanger that directly impacts the future of the series. Pete returns to the lawn of Woodstone, appearing without any memory of having died or of the other ghosts haunting the location. This event lays the groundwork for the remaining episodes before season 6 officially begins.

Season 6 Launch Delayed Until Mid-2027

Ghost season 6 will not begin with its standard fall premiere but is instead scheduled for mid-season 2027. This delay is due to an overflow of TV series airing within the 2026-27 year on CBS. The show will follow the typical pattern of returning in the Fall, but the timeline has shifted to accommodate the busy broadcast schedule.

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Although season 6 is expected to be a full season, comparable in length to previous installments, the period leading up to it will be filled with standalone specials. The Halloween special is considered an interlude between seasons 5 and 6 rather than the true start of the final season. This placement allows the writers to address loose threads without committing to the full season premiere format just yet.

Christmas Special Brings Higher Stakes

The next episode for Ghosts is a Christmas special set to premiere on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This hour-long episode was originally revealed during San Diego Comic-Con to draw inspiration from the film Die Hard. It is also expected to reference classic holiday films such as A Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life.

Reports indicate that the Christmas special will feature the highest stakes any episode of the show has ever dealt with. One ghost will enter the nearby town thanks to one of their specific skills, creating a unique scenario for the characters. The special is also expected to follow up on the Halloween special's cliffhanger involving Pete's return and memory loss.

Impact on Woodstone Residents and Future

The return of Pete creates a significant narrative challenge for the characters of Ghost. Sam Arondekar and her husband, Jay, must now navigate the presence of Pete, who is unaware of his death or the supernatural nature of their home. The series continues to follow the ongoing lives of the couple as well as the ghosts that occupy Woodstone Bed & Breakfast.

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Viewers should expect big story developments to occur in the upcoming month before the full season begins. The two-part special structure allows for substantial plot progression without the commitment of a full season premiere. The wait for the official season 6 premiere in mid-2027 will be bridged by these high-stakes holiday events on CBS.