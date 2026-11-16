Ghosts Season 6 Release Date Set for January with Twice-Weekly CBS Schedule

Paramount's hit sitcom Ghosts returns Season 6 on January 21. The series adopts a twice-a-week Monday night broadcast strategy starting in 2027 alongside Eternally Yours.

The Paramount Global sitcom Ghosts has officially confirmed its Season 6 premiere date for January 21, marking a strategic shift toward a mid-season launch after a busy holiday season. The supernatural comedy returns to its traditional 8:30 PM ET time slot, which has been temporarily occupied by the show Eternally Yours during its initial broadcast window. This schedule adjustment aligns with broader network programming decisions aimed at strengthening the station's Monday night entertainment block for the upcoming television season.

Season 6 Premiere Date and Immediate Broadcast Schedule

Ghosts will resume its regular broadcast run on Monday, January 21, at 8:30 PM ET, picking up directly from where it left off following its seasonal hiatus. The immediate lead-in to this premiere is the 1-hour Christmas special, which is scheduled to air on December 10, providing viewers with a continuous narrative bridge during the holiday period. This December special serves as the final broadcast event before the series transitions into its new mid-season format, ensuring that audiences remain engaged through the winter break.

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Twice-Weekly Broadcast Strategy for 2027 and Beyond

In a significant departure from standard single-episode weekly airings, the network has announced that Ghosts will begin airing twice a week in 2027, delivering a double dose of content to its loyal fanbase throughout the spring months. This twice-a-week schedule is part of a larger, coordinated effort by CBS to build a robust comedy block on Monday nights, leveraging the popularity of the franchise to drive viewership across multiple programs. The move to increase episode frequency represents a bold step in content distribution, aiming to maximize audience retention by providing more frequent engagement opportunities for viewers.

Integration with Eternally Yours and Monday Night Programming

The expanded schedule for Ghosts is inextricably linked to the programming strategy for Eternally Yours, the supernatural sister series created by the same team. Eternally Yours will move entirely to Monday nights, following Ghosts in the 8:30 PM ET time slot, creating a back-to-back supernatural comedy block that capitalizes on the shared genre appeal of both shows. This structural change allows CBS to consolidate its supernatural comedy offerings, providing a seamless viewing experience for fans of the genre and reinforcing the network's position in the competitive primetime comedy landscape.

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Post-Georgie and Mandy First Marriage Slot Adjustments

The scheduling adjustments also reflect the network's broader strategy following the debut of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, another hit sitcom in the CBS lineup. By returning to its previous time slot following this new series, Ghosts benefits from the momentum and audience overlap generated by its sister shows. This strategic placement ensures that the established fanbase of Ghosts remains intact while also capturing new viewers who may have tuned in for the related programming, thereby stabilizing viewership numbers across the entire comedy block.

Network Strategy and Future Content Implications

The decision to implement a twice-a-week schedule for Ghosts in 2027 signals a long-term commitment to the franchise by CBS, indicating confidence in the show's ability to sustain high viewership over a longer broadcast window. This approach not only enhances the value proposition for advertisers by offering more frequent ad slots within the same popular time frame but also allows for more flexible production schedules for the creative team. As the network continues to refine its Monday night programming, the integration of Ghosts and Eternally Yours into a cohesive block sets a precedent for how similar genre-based series can be packaged for maximum audience impact.