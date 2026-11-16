CBS Confirms Ghosts Season 6 Premiere Date, 22-Episode Order and New Schedule

CBS confirms Ghosts returns January 21, 2027, following Halloween and Christmas specials, with a new twice-weekly schedule for the supernatural sitcom.

CBS officially confirmed that the hit supernatural sitcom Ghosts will return for a full 22-episode sixth season. The network announced the exact premiere date for the new run, scheduling it for Thursday, January 21, 2027. This date marks the beginning of the regular broadcast cycle after the holiday specials.

The show will adopt a unique dual-night broadcast schedule starting shortly after the premiere. New episodes will air on Thursday nights from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This strategy provides viewers with frequent access to the series throughout the midseason period.

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The Monday night debut for the sixth season is set for January 25. This date falls just four days after the Thursday premiere on January 21. The move creates a nearly continuous presence for the franchise on CBS television screens.

CBS gave Ghosts a full season order of 22 episodes. The first two episodes of this count have already aired as the two-part Halloween special. That special successfully concluded its run on October 29, 2026. The network used this event to bridge the gap between seasons.

Following the autumn return, CBS aired a two-part Christmas special. This holiday event premiered on December 10. It provided additional content during the busy end-of-year period. The special helped maintain audience engagement before the main series resumed.

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Eternally Yours is also adjusting its schedule to accommodate the new Ghosts lineup. The show will make a midseason time change to the 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot on Monday nights. This placement directly precedes the Ghosts episode in the half-hour window.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will lead into the Thursday night broadcasts of Ghosts. The comedy will air directly before the supernatural series. This pairing helps CBS build a strong Thursday evening programming block.

The decision to place the main season premiere in January was strategic. It allows CBS to keep the franchise visible during high-traffic holiday viewing periods. The network avoids occupying a permanent primetime slot earlier in the year.

This unconventional calendar allows CBS to test audience interest with holiday specials. It builds anticipation without committing to a full fall schedule initially. The strategy aims to maximize audience retention across the midseason period.

The network has structured the broadcast schedule to maximize viewership numbers. The Monday and Thursday broadcasts ensure content availability nearly every night. This approach supports the show as a staple in the primetime lineup.

Viewers now have a concrete timeline for the return of the haunted house comedy. The sequence of events provides a clear roadmap for the next year. CBS is utilizing a multi-part strategy to ensure continued success.

The gap between the May 2026 season five finale and the January 2027 premiere gives the production team time. This period allows for necessary post-production work and marketing efforts. It ensures the show remains culturally relevant and highly anticipated.

The dual-night schedule represents a significant shift for the series. It provides more frequent access than the standard once-weekly model. The consistent Thursday block allows the show to build momentum. The Monday slot expands the show's reach to a different audience segment.

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CBS programming executives made this decision to maintain the show's cultural relevance. Five successful seasons proved the franchise's strong appeal. The network clearly wants to sustain this success into the future.

The return of Ghosts in 2027 follows a carefully planned rollout. The Halloween and Christmas specials served as effective teasers. They kept the audience engaged during the off-season. The full season launch builds on this existing momentum.

This scheduling strategy reflects modern television viewing habits. Audiences appreciate frequent updates and flexible viewing options. The dual-night approach caters to diverse schedules and preferences.

CBS has successfully integrated Ghosts into a broader programming strategy. The show anchors both Monday and Thursday nights. It benefits from lead-in shows like Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. This ecosystem supports higher viewership for all involved programs.

The confirmed 22-episode order signals strong confidence from the network. A full season run allows for deeper character development. It gives writers more room to explore the supernatural comedy elements.

The transition from holiday specials to regular episodes is now clear. There are no major gaps in the broadcast schedule. The continuous flow of content keeps the audience invested.

This update resolves all uncertainty regarding the show's return. Fans no longer need to guess the premiere date or episode count. CBS has provided a comprehensive and detailed roadmap for the upcoming months.