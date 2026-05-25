Ghosts season 6 moves to midseason

Asper Grodman, who portrays Trevor Lefkowitz in Ghosts, has revealed the show's next holiday special and how it will be hour-long. He also mentioned how the shows filming start date will continue on the same schedule and how the hour-long special will allow for more flexibility in the story and comedy, making them important lead-ins to the larger season 6.

Ghosts is undergoing some big changes next year. Sitcom star Asher Grodman has unpacked season 6 's release delay confirmation and the changes coming to the show's next holiday special.

Ghosts season 5 ended with a major cliffhanger, as Pete vanished, leaving his fate up in the air. However, answers to what's next on the supernatural comedy won't be arriving for quite some time: CBS has confirmed Ghosts season 6 won't air until midseason, meaning it won't be back on TV until early 2027. This marks the first time the show won't premiere in the fall





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Ghosts Series Changes Holiday Specials Returning On TV Pete's Fate Novels Upcoming Episodes Filming Date Flexibility More Complex Stories Season 6

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