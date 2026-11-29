CBS brings back Ghosts for a Die Hard-inspired Christmas special titled 'Died Hard'. Learn about the cast, plot details, and release date for this highly anticipated holiday event.

CBS is finally addressing the absence of its hit series from the early Fall 2026 lineup with a major mid-winter return. The network has officially confirmed that Ghosts Season 6 will air a special one-hour holiday episode next month. This announcement resolves the uncertainty surrounding the show's schedule following its brief Halloween appearance. The upcoming broadcast marks a significant milestone for the series as it approaches the end of its sixth season.

The Die Hard Inspired Holiday Plot

The Christmas special titled 'Died Hard' reimagines the classic action film of the same name. Sam and Jay Sblevins must defend their home from a vengeful intruder. Their former assistant Freddie, played by Mike Lane, returns to Woodstone to seek retribution. Freddie takes the ghosts hostage and utilizes ghost trap repairman Janis, portrayed by Peter New, to trap them. Jay Sblevins must channel his inner John McClane to rescue his invisible companions.

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This narrative structure places the beloved ghosts in a perilous situation rarely seen in the sitcom. The plot twists the typical supernatural comedy format into a thriller homage. Viewers can expect a high-octane storyline that deviates from the show's usual episodic formula. The premise promises a unique blend of action and humor for the holiday season.

Cast Reactions and High Stakes Narrative

Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty Sblevins, recently discussed the intensity of the upcoming episodes with Collider Set Stories. She emphasized that the stakes are perhaps the highest they have ever been in the series history. Wisocky noted that lots of people are in peril during the special. The actress also highlighted a claustrophobic aspect to the episodes that adds tension.

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She mentioned that one of the ghosts gets the opportunity to use a special skill. This element was described as very enjoyable for the cast and crew during production. Asher Grodman, who portrays Trevor, added that his character acts as both an agent of solutions and absolute chaos. This duality suggests complex interactions between the living and the dead during the crisis.

Creative Team Behind the Two-Part Special

The special consists of two distinct parts written by different screenwriters. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman wrote Part 1 of the holiday event. Emily Schmidt penned Part 2 of the special script. This collaborative effort allows for a broader narrative scope within the single hour.

Todd Biermann serves as the director for both episodes of the special. His direction is crucial in balancing the action elements with the show's signature wit. The creative team aims to deliver a festive yet thrilling experience for fans. The combination of established showrunners and guest writers brings fresh energy to the finale.

Future Schedule and Viewer Expectations

The broadcast of 'Died Hard' serves as the next step in Ghosts Season 6. It follows the one-hour Halloween special that aired late last month. That previous episode featured Hetty reuniting with her estranged sister Margaret, played by Maria Thayer. The holiday special continues the trend of breaking the fourth wall of the usual sitcom structure.

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Viewers anticipate a conclusion to the season's major arcs in these final episodes. The special provides a timely release for the December holiday viewing period. CBS expects strong engagement given the popularity of the franchise. The network positions this event as a must-watch for television audiences in December.