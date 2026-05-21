Ghosts Season 6 Confirmed And Delayed By CBS

CBS has confirmed that Ghosts is returning for season 6 and will air during the 2027 midseason. The show was earlier awarded a rare multi-year order, which allowed the writers to craft a Ghosts season 5 finale without the fear of not being able to address any lingering cliffhanger.

Sam, Jay , and the rest of Woodstone Mansion now look forward to what's next in Ghosts season 6 . CBS's 2025-2026 schedule for the hit comedy series was eventful, with several periods of highs and lows, both for the living and their spirit friends residing in the iconic property.

The year started with a big twist involving Carol being sucked off after attempting to save Jay and Pete from Elias's schemes. A whole season later, the ensemble is moving forward. One of the biggest recurring themes in Ghosts season 5 was Woodstone Mansion being in crisis. Sam and Jay had to be on top of every issue, whether that was a threat coming to their livelihood and residence or something involving the spirits.

Either way, some of the events of the previous year will likely factor in what comes next for the ensemble. Ghosts Season 6 Has Already Been Confirmed By CBS As one of CBS's top comedies, it came as no surprise that Ghosts is returning for season 6. Unlike its peers, however, its renewal happened way earlier, as the network awarded the show a rare multi-year order back in 2025.

This means that, aside from the 2025-2026 cycle, the show has long been confirmed to return for the 2026-2027 year





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ghosts Season 6 Confirmed By CBS Delayed By CBS CBS Schedule 2025-2026 Schedule Joe Port Joe Wiseman Woodstone Mansion Carol Jay Pete Elias Threat Living Residence Spirits Gibby Bela Kyle Mark Main Ghost Woodstone Patched West Carol Nick Elias Jay Pete Spirit Friends Woodstone Mansion Being In Crisis Woodstone Mansion Being In Crisis Highest Recurring Theme Already Been Confirmed By CBS Multi-Year Order Delayed To Midseason Halloween And Christmas Specials

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