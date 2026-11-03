Ghosts Season 6: Asher Grodman Reveals Trevor's Christmas Stance and Hetty Dynamic

Asher Grodman discusses Trevor's Grinch-like rejection of Die Hard as a Christmas film and the competitive tension with Hetty in Ghosts Season 6 specials.

Asher Grodman is preparing to bring more complexity to his character Trevor Lefkowitz in the upcoming Ghosts Season 6. The new season of the CBS comedy series is set to premiere in 2027, but viewers do not have to wait that long for fresh content from the Woodstone Manor household.

Trevor Lefkowitz Christmas Movie Opinions

ASHER GRODMAN confirmed that his character holds a strong, specific opinion regarding Die Hard. Despite the character being a fan of the Bruce Willis action film, Trevor does not believe the movie qualifies as a Christmas classic. This stance contrasts with his general willingness to engage with most social norms.

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Grodman described Trevor as having a very selective resistance to cultural traditions. The actor explained that Trevor is generally a yes-man who is sexually empowered and open to experiences. However, the character draws a hard line at associating Die Hard with the holiday season.

The actor noted that Trevor is essentially a Grinch specifically about Christmas. This behavior is unique for the character, who usually embraces everything around him. Trevor prefers to celebrate the holiday with romantic liaisons rather than watching festive films.

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The Competitive Dynamic Between Trevor And Hetty

ASHER GRODMAN highlighted the intricate and combustible relationship between Trevor Lefkowitz and Hetty Woodstone. The two characters share a history that spans nearly a century, yet their connection remains defined by tension and competition. They operate as hierarchical thinkers who constantly vie for dominance.

Both characters come from backgrounds of immense excess, glitz, and glamour. The Woodstone Manor resident is from the 1890s, while Trevor originates from the 1990s. Despite this time gap, their shared sense of hierarchy creates a natural affinity. They are both competitive individuals who want to win every interaction.

However, their approaches to sexuality and power are diametrically opposed. Trevor is sexually empowered and has never been told no in his life. In contrast, Hetty is sexually disempowered and is still learning about her own desires after living a restricted existence. This fundamental difference fuels their dynamic.

The actor described their relationship as simmering with heat. There is a constant undercurrent of sexual combustibility and distrust between them. They could potentially become enemies trying to destroy each other, or they might form unlikely allies. The uncertainty of their next move keeps the audience engaged.

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Season 6 Specials And Production Details

The Halloween special, titled Halloween 6: The Mirror, served as the kickoff for the new era of the show. It revealed that Pete Witty returned without his post-death memories after being trapped in the mirror with his sister Margaret. This event marks a significant shift in the status quo for the inhabitants of Woodstone Manor.

Following the Halloween special, the series will air a Die Hard-inspired Christmas special. These hour-long episodes provide the cast with extra time to develop deeper stories. The extended runtime allows the writers to explore the complex themes of mortality and loss that define the series.

Grodman expressed his love for the concept of the show during an interview with ScreenRant. He appreciated the opportunity to film in London and meet the BBC counterparts of the original cast. The special format feels like a chance for the cast to spread their wings and tackle larger themes with more nuance.

The actor emphasized the complexity of creating a show that balances humor with existential questions. He enjoys the contrast between dealing with heavy themes and the absurdity of his character's lack of pants. This unique combination ensures the show remains fresh and engaging for its dedicated fanbase.