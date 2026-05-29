‘Ghosts’ on Florida highways: Roadside stings snare 249 illegal immigrants, officers warn many more hiding

Florida Highway Patrol teams up with ICE and local agencies in Operation 9, arresting 249 illegal immigrants along South Florida highways in three days.

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This month, Fox News Digital rode along with troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on its largest partnership yet, dubbed Operation 9. After three days, 249 illegal immigrants had been captured, processed and handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

FOX NEWS RIDES ALONG AS FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL BEGINS ENFORCING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAWS ON STATE ROADSICE AND FLORIDA ARREST 230 CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS IN 10-DAY OPERATION More than one million immigrants who came into the country illegally during the Biden administration told immigration officials at the border that they were headed to Florida, Sulaiman said. Then, they were released.

"But that does not include all the ghosts, meaning the people that have no encounters ," said Sulaiman. Florida has about 23.5 million known residents. Based on their daily roadside encounters, Sulaiman and other troopers say there are likely millions more uncounted ghosts.

Troopers patrolling the Sunshine State on routine duties have happened upon—and gathered up—more than 10,476 illegal immigrants since March 2025, Dave Kerner, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, told Fox News Digital. On routine stops for driving infractions, they find that many drivers don’t have a license. That’s the first clue they might not be citizens. And that leads to more-probing questions.

He bristles at suggestions that troopers pull over drivers because they look a certain way.

"People accuse officers of targeting people for immigration enforcement," Golden said. "That’s not true. "The scary part, he said, is that many illegal immigrants—including violent criminals—blend into the communities where they live and work. "The ones that are running around with no violations—you might not ever see them.

And they could be the worst of the worst.

"During Operation 9, more than 100 officers huddled in groups before daybreak at an FHP station in Broward County. Gathered were troopers, agents from ICE and U.S. Border Patrol, deputies on specialty teams from the Broward Sheriff's Office, officers with Florida’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, and guardsmen with the Florida State Guard. With each round, the partnerships between agencies have become increasingly efficient, because"we all have the same common goal," Sulaiman said.

During Operation 9, officers made frequent trips back to the station, guiding handcuffed men and women into an air-conditioned waiting area. There, they were patted down, processed for transfer to ICE and offered bottled water and snacks. A law enforcement officer documents information during an immigration enforcement operation in Florida as a detained individual stands nearby in handcuffs. Later, most would have a choice, said Nestor Yglesias, a public affairs officer for ICE who rode along on Operation 9.

They could opt for an arranged flight back home, or wait in custody for an immigration hearing. ICE REVEALS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ARRESTS IN JUST ONE DAY AFTER ROUNDING UP 'THUGS' CONVICTED OF VILE CRIMES On a case-by-case basis, ICE determines whether an immigrant headed home will pay for his or her flight out of the country or whether the U.S. government will cover the bill, Yglesias said. Some leave with cash, up to $2,600 recently, he said.

The amount varies and depends on each individual’s circumstances.

"Since they took the proper steps to come here, they feel like everyone should," he said. "I kind of feel bad for them," an officer with a Spanish accent admitted with a shrug as she turned back to her vehicle after assisting with an arrest. But overall, officers with Operation 9 were unapologetic about the mission. Even after a suspect resists arrest, he said,"once it's addressed, we'll go right back to the same level when we first started – kindness.

On Day 2 of Operation 9, officers pulled over a pickup truck with pool-cleaning tools in the back for going 11 mph over the speed limit. He had been in the country for six years, Golden said. He did not have a driver’s license. That led to questions about his two passengers.

One, officers learned, was deported 22 years earlier and slipped past authorities when he returned to the United States. The other sneaked in 22 years earlier, as well, Golden said.

"When you’re doing this job, if you let the heartstrings get to you, you’ll beat yourself up nonstop. " "Unfortunately, these people could be the best people in the world. But they did it the wrong way … They didn’t go through the proper steps to get into our country legally.

" One that haunts him came from a recent arrest: a 30-year-old accused of impregnating his 14-year-old niece. Often, people caught crossing into the country were young men with plans to travel to specific cities, Golden said. To him, they didn’t sound like people leaving family to flee danger. It was maddening.

"It was like when you have a water leak, and you just sit back, and you watch it, and don’t take any progressive action. Well, now, four years later, the floor’s ruined, the wall’s gone, and now you’re trying to clean up the mess.

" So when people argue that it’s wrong to deport illegal immigrants, Golden squares his jaw. He feels that he and his colleagues have a way of life to preserve, a country to save.

"The way I look at it, I’ve got a 9-year-old daughter. I’m not only doing it for me, but I’m doing it for her. "





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