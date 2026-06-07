Ghosts Co-Creator Open to Crossover with Eternally Yours

Joe Port discusses potential crossover between Ghosts and its companion series Eternally Yours, noting openness and logistical considerations.

Ghosts co-creator Joe Port has addressed the possibility of a crossover between the CBS sitcom and its new companion series, Eternally Yours . In an interview with TV Insider, Port expressed openness to the idea, describing it as a lot of fun.

He noted that Rose Abdoo, who plays TV producer Paula in Ghosts, will now be more prominently featured in Eternally Yours as Phyllis, a series regular. Port and his creative partner Joe Wiseman have discussed potential crossover scenarios, such as vampires visiting the Woodstone mansion or other configurations.

However, logistical challenges exist: Ghosts is set in upstate New York, while Eternally Yours takes place in Seattle. Additionally, the ghosts are bound to the mansion, meaning any crossover would likely require the vampires to travel east. Port emphasized that the idea remains exploratory, but the creative team is intrigued by the possibilities.

The upcoming Eternally Yours series follows a vampire couple, Charles and Liz, who have been married for five centuries and are navigating marriage troubles while raising their teenage daughter, Emma, who is dating a human. Abdoo's character, Phyllis, is a human unaware that her husband and children are vampires. Her memories are erased daily, leading to mental health struggles. The show blends supernatural elements with heartfelt humor, much like Ghosts, making it a natural companion.

Ghosts returns for season 6 in early 2027, with special Halloween and Christmas episodes in 2026 that will likely address the season 5 cliffhanger involving character Pete's disappearance. While no official crossover plans have been announced, Port's comments suggest that the team is considering how to merge the two worlds. The geographic distance and supernatural rules present creative opportunities.

For instance, the vampires could travel to Woodstone, allowing for interactions between the undead of different origins. Fans of both shows eagerly await any updates, and Port's enthusiasm indicates that a crossover is not off the table. As Eternally Yours debuts this fall on CBS, viewers can look forward to a new take on immortal love, while Ghosts continues to explore the afterlife with humor and heart





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